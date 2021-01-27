RELIGION BULLETIN: Religion instruction is abolished in Russia

The Chronicle Express

On Jan. 20, 1918, following the Bolshevik Revolution, all church property is confiscated and all religious instruction in schools is abolished across Russia. In an effort to establish state atheism, the Communist government targeted religions based on state interests and became the first state with the official ideology of eliminating existing religion and preventing the future implementation of religious belief. Although most organized religions were not outlawed, believers were harassed and ridiculed while atheism was propagated in schools following the revolution. Personal expressions of religious faith were not banned, but the government imposed a strong social stigma and it was considered unacceptable for members of certain government professions (teachers, bureaucrats, soldiers) to be openly religious and anti-secular.

Jan. 17: Blessing of the Animals (Hispanic Catholic Christian)

Jan. 18: Week of Prayer for Christian Unity (Christian)

Jan. 19: Timkat (Ethiopian Christian)

Jan. 25: Conversion of St. Paul (Christian)

Jan. 28: Tu B'Shvat (Jewish)

Feb. 2: Candlemas - Presentation of Christ in the Temple (Christian)

Feb. 2: Imbolc-Lughnassad (Wicca/Neo Pagan)

Feb. 3: St. Blaze Day (Christian)

Feb. 3: Setsebun (Shinto)

Feb. 5: Four Chaplains Sunday (Interfaith)

Feb. 8: Nirvana Day (Buddhism)

Feb. 12: Triodion (Orthodox Christian)

Feb. 12: Chinese New Year (Chinese traditional)

"Discover Your Dharma: A Vedic Guide to Finding Your Purpose" by Sahara Rose Ketabi

In "Discover Your Dharma," bestselling Ayurvedic author and Highest Self Podcast host Sahara Rose shares her unique approach to discovering your dharma through the Doshas (the Ayurvedic mind-body types) and the chakras (energy centers of the body).

Bandi Chhor Divas: A Sikh festival celebrating the release of the sixth guru, Guru Hargobind, from political imprisonment.

According to the CIA World Factbook, the religious makeup of Kosovo is:

- Muslim: 95.6%

- Roman Catholic: 2.2%

- Orthodox: 1.5%

- Other: 0.1%

- None: 0.1%

- Unspecified: 0.6%

-- More Content Now