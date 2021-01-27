Rotary hangs new sign at ballfield

Staff reports

The Chronicle-Express

Penn Yan Rotary recently spent a snowy morning working at the Penn Yan Little League baseball fields placing a new Rotary sign.

After weeks of Zoom meetings, masked members worked together on a cold Friday morning to get the word out that Penn Yan Rotary is proud of the community and very active.

The sign they replaced was painted on a 4-by-8-foot piece of plywood by members of the newly established Interact Club in 1990. It included an image of the world drawn and painted by members of the Club. Some of the Interactors involved were Nicole Hunt, Kimberly Krans, Liz Silliman, Kim Merritt, Suzie Pinneo and Christine Reeve. The Little League fields were selected as a highly visible location for the community to learn there was an active Interact Club.

Thirty years later, Penn Yan Rotary is still proud to have an active Interact Club. Interact is a club for young people ages 12 to 18 who want to join together to tackle the issues in their community that they care about most. Just as in Rotary, the basic principle of Interact is to help others. Service Above Self is Rotary’s motto.

On Jan. 8, Rotarian Tom Hunt brought the new sign, shipped in its wooden pallet, on the back of his flatbed along with a forklift to help manage moving the sign. The forklift was used to raise the uncrated sign and hold it in place while it was screwed onto the wood sign frame. The Penn Yan Rotary sign was moved to the top of the billboard for all to see and to recognize Rotary’s commitment to Penn Yan.