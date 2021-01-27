Tyrone teen convicted of sexually abusing two children

Staff reports

Chronicle Express

A 14-year-old male from Tyrone resident was sentenced to 18 months in juvenile detention after being found guilty of sexually abused two young children last year.

Appearing before Schuyler County Family Court Judge Matthew Hayden Tuesday, Jan. 19, the unnamed teenager was convicted as a juvenile delinquent on two counts of first-degree sexual abuse (a class D felony) for having sexual contact with two children, aged 8 and a 9, in December. He was charged following a New York State Police investigation with assistance from the county's Child Protective Services and Probation.

Hayden determined the teenager to be “high risk,” requiring placement outside the home, and remanded him to the custody of the Commissioner of Social Services for placement in a residential treatment facility. He was also served with a "no contact" order of protection for the victims.