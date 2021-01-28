Farm Service “Fridays in February” webinars set

Staff reports

The Chronicle-Express

Farmers learn more of what FSA offers

A series of free webinars will be presented by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Farm Service Agency (FSA) in New York State. FSA Fridays in February will cover a variety of programs and services FSA offers agricultural producers in New York. Topics include an overview of available programs and loans, conservation buffers, crop risk management programs, and loan programs.

The hour-long webinars will be held every Friday in February at noon. The webinars are free; however, pre-registration is required to get a link to each webinar. Please register at: www.eventbrite.com/e/fsa-fridays-tickets-135329545313 or by emailing lynnette.wright@usda.gov.

Summary of each FSA Friday in February:

• Friday, Feb. 5 at noon: Welcome to FSA – an introduction to FSA loans, programs, and services, as well as how to start working with FSA.

• Friday, Feb.12 at noon: Conservation Reserve Program Buffers – a presentation on the environmental and economic benefits of installing buffers along waterways.

• Friday, February 19 at noon: Risk Management Programs – learn about federal crop insurance and FSA’s Noninsured Crop Assistance Disaster Program for row crops, forages, fruits, and vegetables.

• Friday, February 26 at noon: FSA Farm Loans – an overview of the funding opportunities available from FSA, including Farm Loan Programs, Farm Storage Facility Loans, and Marketing Assistance Loans.

FSA provides programs and loans to help farmers provide food, fuel, and fiber to millions of people worldwide. The New York FSA staff work hard every day to ensure that New York farmers have the information they need to participate in federally funded agricultural programs. FSA-administered programs benefit all Americans by providing stability for agricultural producers, thus helping ensure a safe, abundant, and affordable supply of food and fiber.

If you need an accommodation to participate in one of these webinars, please contact Lynnette Wright at 315-477-6309, or by e-mail at lynnette.wright@usda.gov, at least one day prior to the event. You may also contact Federal Relay Service at 1-800-877-8339.