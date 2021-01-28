POLICE REPORTS

Staff reports

Includes reports received from Yates County Sheriff’s Department, Penn Yan Police Department, and New York State Police. It should be noted that these reports merely indicate that someone has been charged with an offense, and the use of the term “arrest” does not always mean someone was put in jail. These reports do not indicate guilt.

EDWARD F. GALVIN III, 33, of Penn Yan, was arrested by Penn Yan Police after he approached another person walking on the sidewalk and grabbed the person by the shoulders and yelled in the person's face that he had Covid-19. Galvin also allegedly yelled to the person that he was a "Warlock." Galvin was charged with second-degree harassment, issued a criminal summons, and released.

LOUIS J. WISELY, 39, of Dundee, was ticketed by Penn Yan Police after a traffic stop for driving with a suspended license. He was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation and released with a ticket to appear in Penn Yan Village Court at a later date.

KERRY L. BROWN, 38, of Penn Yan, was arrested by Penn Yan Police on an arrest warrant issued out of Penn Yan Village Court for violation of probation. She was taken into custody by the Bath Police Department and later turned over to Penn Yan Police. Brown was held at the Yates County Jail, where she appeared in Arraignment Court and was remanded to jail.

STEVEN E. BATES, 54, of Branchport, was arrested by Penn Yan Police for drunk driving after they were called to the scene of an accident on East Main Street where he allegedly crossed the center lane and sideswiped another vehicle. Police noted the odor of alcohol coming from Bates and placed him through field sobriety tests, which he failed. He was taken to the Yates County Jail, where he submitted to a chemical test showing his blood alcohol content to be .14%. Neither Bates nor the other motorist was injured in the crash. Bates was charged with DWI with a .08% BAC or greater, common law DWI, and failure to keep right, and was released with appearance tickets for village court.

SPENCER T. DAVIS, 30, of Penn Yan, was arrested by Penn Yan Police after investigation of a domestic disturbance Jan. 18. He is accused of taking another person's phone from them, then throwing and damaging it while the person was on the line with 911 services. He then physically pushed the person from the residence and closed the door. Davis was taken into custody to the Police Department where he was charged with fourth-degree criminal mischief and second-degree harassment. He was then taken to the Yates County Jail to await arraignment to be named in an order of protection.

BRANDON L. MILLER, 21, of Penn Yan, was arrested by Penn Yan Police after a complaint of a reckless operator in the Penn Yan Academy parking lot was made to the School Resource Officer. Police responded and found the vehicle still in the parking lot. Miller showed several signs of intoxication, and he was placed through Standardized Field Sobriety Tests. He was taken into custody to the Yates County Jail, where he refused to submit to a chemical test. Miller was processed at PYPD, charged with aggravated DWI (Leandra’s Law, a class E Felony), common law DWI, endangering the welfare of a child, reckless driving, and other traffic infractions. He was returned to the jail for arraignment court, and was released on his own recognizance to appear in village court later.

JESSICA L COONROD, 22, of Bagley Road, Rushville, was arrested Jan. 21 by Yates County Deputies after a stop for a traffic infraction. Investigation revealed that Coonrod, the passenger of the vehicle, was wanted on a violent felony arrest warrant issued by Middlesex Town Court. It was also determined she was violating an active stay away order of protection. She is charged with second-degree assault, two counts of aggravated family offense, and second-degree criminal contempt. She was taken into custody to the Yates County Jail to await arraignment.

RYAN G. THOMAS, 23, of Keuka Street, Penn Yan, was arrested Jan. 22 by Yates County deputies after being stopped in Penn Yan for a traffic infraction observed in Benton. A vehicle search by Deputies and K9 Ribo revealed suspected narcotics, and Thomas was found with an illegal weapon on his person. He was charged with third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, failure to keep right, and failure to stop at stop sign. He was held at the Yates County Jail to await arraignment.

Yates County 911 received a report of a possible roof fire at 9:58 a.m. Jan. 22 at 1951 Route 245 in the Town of Italy, the home of DARWIN S. SHAY, 47. Middlesex, Rushville, Rushville and Potter fire departments, Middlesex Ambulance, Yates County deputies and Emergency Management, and Town of Italy Code Enforcement responded. Firefighters were able to keep the damage to the structure to the exterior wall and roof area around a wood stove. The source of the fire was determined to be the chimney pipe. None of the residents, STEPHEN J. SHAY, 19, ALANNA M. JOHNSON, 19, JOHN J. SLACK, 35, and JENNIFER M. HALL, 34, were injured. The Red Cross was contacted to assist the residents.

Yates County 911 received a call reporting a trailer fire at 2:40 p.m. Jan. 23 at 4192 Friend Road, Penn Yan, the home of VONDA L. KNAPTON, 66. Branchport - Keuka Park, Benton, Potter, and Penn Yan fire departments, Penn Yan Ambulance, Yates County deputies and Emergency Management responded to the scene, with Prattsburgh firefighters assisting with a fill-site. The fire was able to be contained, but the trailer sustained substantial damage. No injuries were reported, and the Red Cross was contacted on behalf of the Knapton. The investigation of the cause of the fire was turned over to the Yates County Fire Investigation Team.