Steuben Hall of Fame looking for nominees

Staff reports

The Chronicle-Express

Past honorees include Glenn Curtiss, Amo Houghton, and Duane Eddy

BATH – Nominations for the Steuben County Hall of Fame are now being accepted until March 31, according to county Historian Emily Simms.

Inductees in 2020 carried on the hall's 44-year history of honoring outstanding individuals from all walks of life with youth advocate and country/rock musician Duane Eddy, Steuben ARC founder Arthur Hansen and Donald Merring, the first Steuben County Emergency Services/ Fire Coordination director. The three joined past honorees such as former U.S. Congressman Amo Houghton Jr. of Corning, aviation pioneer Glenn H. Curtiss of Hammondsport, and active paramedic Winnie Romeril of Prattsburgh, a national American Red Cross honoree.

“When you look at the list of people with ties to this county who have contributed to their communities, the state, the nation, even the world, it’s awe-inspiring,” Simms said. “The point of the county Hall of Fame is we have everyday heroes among us who inspire us.” Since 1976, more than 500 people have been nominated with 148 individuals inducted into the Steuben County Hall of Fame.

Fourth-grade students also will be invited to nominate local heroes by the March 31 deadline.

All nominees will be reviewed in early May by a special committee, which will propose nominees for 2020. Approval by the county Legislature is expected in late June.

This year’s inductees will be celebrated later this year at a reception also recognizing 2020 Hall of Fame inductees. The 2020 honorees’ reception was delayed due to the pandemic Covid-19 protocols.

Steuben County Hall of Fame guidelines

· Nominees may be any man, woman or child living or deceased, who has enhanced the name of Steuben County. They should have resided in Steuben but may have been born elsewhere.

· Past nominees not inducted into the county Hall of Fame may be re-nominated.

· For applications and the full list of Hall of Fame honorees, go to www.steubencony.org/pages.asp?PID=357 or call 607-664-2199.