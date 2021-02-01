Community-wide grocery distribution coming up

Staff reports

The Chronicle-Express

DUNDEE – Pro Action of Steuben and Yates Inc. has partnered with Foodlink and Yates County to provide a community-wide grocery distribution held from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 18 at the Town of Starkey Highway Barn, 656 Dundee-Glenora Road, Dundee.

Requirements for clients:

• Pre-Registration: Pre-registration is required. Register online at shorturl.at/ivK58 or call Yates OFA at 315-536-5515 or Yates DSS at 315-536-5183 and follow prompt to receptionist. Registration is on a first come, first served basis.

• This will be a drive-through model; clients must stay in their car and put a piece of paper with first name and last name in window facing out for staff to see at check-in.

• Please have trunk cleaned out so box of emergency food can be put into it. Once your trunk is closed and tapped, you may drive away. This will be a no-touch distribution and proper social distancing must be maintained at all time.

• No walk-ups; only pre-registered households in cars will be served.

• Due to town equipment needing to be moved, please do not arrive prior to 10 a.m.