UPCOMING EVENTS

FEB. 4

Exploring America’s Founding Documents

Thursday, Feb. 4, 5:30 p.m. on Zoom

Get to the bedrock of our national identity with this ongoing exploration of our founding documents. We will reflect on each session’s selections by carefully handwriting them for ourselves, learning a little more about their drafting or history, and discussing the ways they have impacted or impeded our collective progress. Use your own writing implements and we’ll provide the rest. This program is inspired by artist Morgan O’Hara’s Handwriting the Constitution project. Use this link to join us: http://bit.ly/USDocs. Hosted by Penn Yan Public Library.

FEB. 6

Ask a Scientist, Episode 6: Rock Salt

Premiering Saturday, February 6 on YouTube, Dr. Robak is back with another installment in our series for all the citizen scientists out there. This month is all about a very hot commodity at this cold time of year: rock salt! Have a science-related question of your own? Send your inquiries to the library at info@pypl.org, via Facebook message, or as a comment on a current video, and you may see it featured in a future episode. The video will be available on Penn Yan Public Library’s YouTube channel and Facebook page. Let your curiosity roam!

FEB. 8

Experiencing Clay With Your Child

Monday, Feb. 8, 4-5:30 p.m. with Faith Benedict

Children 5 and up and a favorite adult can beat winter blues by sparking some truly creative play. Have fun playing in clay with your favorite child – creating functional or fantastical objects. Six places at the table. $60 for child & adult pair plus $20 materials fee to instructor. Contact: 315-536-8226 or go to www.artscenteryatescounty.org to register and pay online. If the workshop includes a Zoom meeting, you will be given the class information when you register.

Local Author Visit: “Poverty in Rural America,” by Christina Trombley

Monday, Feb. 8, 6:30 p.m. on Zoom

Join us for a presentation from author Christina Trombley on her book, Poverty in Rural America: The Story of Yates County Home and Farm from 1830 to 1950. The result of three years of research with primary sources, it’s written to prompt discussion through questions at the end of each chapter. Trombley will detail her research process and present some of her findings on this important aspect of our local history. Use this link to join us: http://bit.ly/PYAuth1. Hosted by Penn Yan Public Library.

FEB. 10

Family Research Support Group: Researching African-American Family History

Wednesday, February 10, 4:00 pm on Zoom

Check in on your genealogical journey with fellow ancestry enthusiasts! Bring your questions, wisdom, and fascinating discoveries. Whatever your level of experience, all are welcome. This month, we will look at the resources available and particular challenges involved in researching African-American history and heritage. Join us at this link: http://bit.ly/PYPLfam. Hosted by Penn Yan Public Library.

FEB. 11

Diverse Voices Matter

Thursday, Feb. 11, 8 p.m. on Zoom

One route to greater empathy is through an exploration of the arts in all their forms, and discovering the work of diverse creators is an invitation to understanding. Explore and celebrate the work of these artists with us in this ongoing program, in which we will read, view or listen to a few pieces per session, and reflect on what they awaken in us. Note that the themes and language in some pieces may be heavy, and while youth are welcome to join us, it would be best if they were accompanied by an adult to provide context when needed. Join us for each session via this link: http://bit.ly/PYPLvoices. Hosted by Penn Yan Public Library.

FEB. 12

Valentines Sweetheart Dinner

Goodrich Smith VFW Post 8649 is hosting a Valentines Sweetheart Dinner 4-8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 12. Prime rib for $25 or baked chicken for $15, served with baked potato, vegetable, tossed salad, and dessert. Dine-in or curbside takeout available at the VFW, 25 Seneca St., Dundee. Call 607-243-8669 to order by Feb. 1.

Rotary Comedy Night

What are your Valentine's weekend plans? Laugh your socks off with a fun virtual visit from two fantastic comedians right into your living room! The Penn Yan Rotary Club invites the entire community to a fun, virtual, live night of adult laughter with comedians Moody McCarthy and Sam Morril. Save the date – Friday, Feb. 12; the fun will start at 6:30 p.m. with the first comedian on at 7 p.m. Tickets are $20 per link at https://bit.ly/PennYanComedy. Once you purchase your ticket at the link a Zoom invite will immediately follow. All proceeds benefit Rotary’s various community service projects and scholarships. Donations are appreciated, too, with our thanks in advance.

FEB. 13

Recipe Swap Club

Saturday, Feb. 13, 3 p.m. on Zoom

Join this new, ongoing group for a trip through the culinary universe! When you sign up, each month you’ll be asked to submit one of your own favorite recipes on a particular theme, style of cuisine, or ingredient. Library staff will then assign you a new-to-you recipe from out of the whole batch. Try the new recipe at your leisure, and if you’d like, join us for a discussion group Feb. 13 to share what you thought and swap more ideas with the group. To join the list, call (315) 536-6114 or email info@pypl.org (and be sure to inform us of any food allergies or other restrictions). To join the discussion on the 13th, use this link: http://bit.ly/RecSwap. Hosted by Penn Yan Public Library.

Arts & Drafts: Last-Minute Valentine

Saturday, Feb. 13, 6:30 pm on Zoom

It’s a boozy craft time for grownups! Every other month, local artist Jeannette McDunnah will guide us through a new art project you can complete at home with the supply kit provided by the library. Each project will be accompanied by a drink pairing – which, of course, you’ll have to provide for yourself, but you’re welcome to imbibe with us during the Zoom session! This month, print your own last-minute Valentine: choose a provided design, transfer it to a linoleum block, then carve and ink the block to create your own Valentine's Day cards. To sign up for a supply kit, receive the Zoom demo link, and receive the romantic drink pairing suggestion, please visit http://bit.ly/ArtsFeb. Open to adults aged 21 and older; hosted by Penn Yan Public Library and co-sponsored by Hoban’s Spirits.

FEB. 14

Geometric Hearts

Saturday, Feb. 14, 10:30-11:30 a.m. with ACYC Instructor Claudia Milroy

Kids come create a fun and colorful Valentine wall art with us. Using a ruler and pencil, children will explore making triangles to form a heart. Then using colored glue and watercolors, the end result forms a beautiful stained glass art effect. Children will also make a Valentine card to accompany the art project so this art piece can be a gift. Cost: $10/student. Location: Arts Center, 127 Main St., Penn Yan.

FEB. 17

Red Cross blood drive

The American Red Cross will hold the following blood drive Wednesday, Feb. 17: 2-6 p.m., Yates Community Center, 463 N. Main St., Penn Yan. Red Cross blood drives follow the highest standards of safety and infection control. Donors must wear a mask or face covering and staff and volunteers are masked and gloved. Appointments are encouraged, and walk-in donors will be accommodated where time slots are available. To make an appointment call (800) 733-2767 or go to redcrossblood.org. Download the free Red Cross Donor App which provides you with an updated donor card. Save up to 15 minutes at the drive by completing online on the day of the drive a Rapid Pass which includes pre-donation reading and the health questionnaire. Use the Red Cross Donor App or go to redcrossblood.org/Rapid Pass. Your donation can help up to three people.

FEB. 18

Community-Wide Grocery Distribution

Pro Action of Steuben and Yates Inc. has partnered with Foodlink and Yates County to provide a community-wide grocery distribution held from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 18 at the Town of Starkey Highway Barn, 656 Dundee-Glenora Road, Dundee.

REQUIREMENTS FOR CLIENTS:

• Pre-Registration: Pre-registration is required! Register online HERE or call Yates OFA at: 315-536-5515 or Yates DSS at: 315-536-5183 and follow prompt to receptionist. Registration is on a first come, first served basis.

• This will be a drive-through model; clients must stay in their car and put a piece of paper with first name and last name in window facing out for staff to see at check-in.

• Please have trunk cleaned out so box of emergency food can be put into it. Once your trunk is closed and tapped, you may drive away. This will be a no-touch distribution and proper social distancing must be maintained at all time.

• No walk-ups; only pre-registered households in cars will be served.

• Due to town equipment needing to be moved, please do not arrive prior to 10 a.m.

Apple User Support Group

Thursday, Feb. 18, 4 p.m. on Zoom

Are you a Mac user with questions about getting the most out of your devices? Do you have any hard-won advice on how to manage your Apple products? Bring them to this self-directed information-sharing session where you can trade tips and expertise with fellow Apple aficionados. This month we will explore Apple Notes and Files. Join us via this link: http://bit.ly/PYPLmac. Hosted by Penn Yan Public Library.

FEB. 20

Portraits And Figure Drawing

Saturday, Feb. 20 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. with Kevin Feary

Explore portraiture and figure painting with Kevin Feary. Known for his arresting likenesses and approachable teaching style, painter Kevin Feary will work with painters at all levels of experience on the steps needed to create recognizable likenesses. $70 members, $84 not-yet-members. Contact: 315-536-8226 or go to www.artscenteryatescounty.org to register and pay online. If the workshop includes a Zoom meeting, you will be given the class information when you register.

Civics 101: Transitions of Power Discussion

Saturday, Feb. 20, 1 p.m. on Zoom

There is no greater responsibility for a citizen or resident of our country than to strive to learn how our government works. Luckily, it’s easier now thanks to Civics 101, a podcast from New Hampshire Public Radio! We’ll share a few short episodes on our social media throughout the month that you can listen to at your leisure. Then on Feb. 20, join us for a session to discuss what we learned, ask questions, and go deeper into the process of democracy, using this link: http://bit.ly/PYCivics101. This month’s theme will be the transition of power in government. (Not on social media? Email info@pypl.org for a list of the month’s episodes.) Hosted by Penn Yan Public Library.

Resilient Penn Yan: Decoding the Weather Machine Discussion

Saturday, Feb. 20, 3 p.m. on Zoom

Penn Yan Public Library is a proud recipient of a programming stipend from Resilient Communities: Libraries Respond to Climate Change, which helps libraries engage their communities in programs and conversations on the climate crisis. Over the next year, PYPL will convene community members for virtual film screenings, discussions, and action opportunities; this month, we invite you to view and discuss Decoding the Weather Machine, a Nova documentary in which we “join scientists around the world on a quest to better understand the workings of the weather and climate machine we call Earth, and discover how we can be resilient — even thrive — in the face of enormous change.” Please call us at (315) 536-6114 or email us at info@pypl.org for the link to the film, then join us for the discussion on Feb. 20 at http://bit.ly/PYDecode. PYPL is supported in this effort by the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Yates County and the Citizens’ Climate Lobby. Resilient Communities: Libraries Respond to Climate Change is a pilot program of the American Library Association.

FEB. 25

Grappling with Racism Inside and Out

Thursday, Feb. 25, 4 p.m. on Zoom

Psychologist, educator, author, and former president of Spelman College Beverly Daniel Tatum talks about racism in the US as a smog that we all breathe in. It affects all of us, whether or not we are aware of it. Chances are that those who benefit from racism are unaware of the myriad ways those benefits flow, while those directly and negatively affected (Black, Indigenous, and People of Color) are likely very tuned in to racism. This program series is designed to help people who identify as white to become more aware of racism by exploring it through four widening and concentric lenses: the personal, the relational, the organizational, and the cultural. Readings and videos will support and inform reflection and discussion. Registration is required for this cycle by Feb. 19; please call 315-536-6114 or email info@pypl.org. Watch for future opportunities to participate if you miss this cycle. Presenter's information: Heather M. Cook is a student of power dynamics and systems of subjugation. Hosted by Penn Yan Public Library.

FEB. 26

Blessed Hope ladies luncheon

LeTourneau Christian Center’s Blessed Hope February ladies luncheon will be held on Friday, Feb. 26, at 11 a.m. and will be held virtually. The speaker will be Cheri Taylor and she will speak on “The Freedom of Forgiveness.” The program link will be available on the LeTourneau Christian Center Facebook page or at LeTourneau Christian Center YouTube. LeTourneau Christian Center is located at 4950 County Road 11, Rushville.

Understanding Film with Mike Reiff: "Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon"

Friday, Feb. 26, 9 p.m. on Zoom

Penn Yan Public Library welcomes media critic and educator Mike Reiff to deconstruct the groundbreaking wuxia cinema film "Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon," directed by Ang Lee. The film will be available for loan through the library and on a variety of streaming platforms, including for free on IMDb.com. Note that the library is not hosting a viewing of the film, but rather a discussion about it; however, we encourage you to view it ahead of time if you wish! (Contact Alex at the library with questions about access.) Join us using this link: http://bit.ly/PYPLfilm. This session will be recorded for later viewing on YouTube if you can’t attend live.

FEB. 27

Glass Collage

Saturday, Feb. 27, 2-6 p.m. and Sunday, Feb. 28, 1-3 p.m., Crissy McGuinness

Using bits and pieces of stained glass and other “found” objects, create a unique, multidimensional mosaic “painting.” $60 members, $72 not-yet-members. Contact: 315-536-8226 or go to www.artscenteryatescounty.org to register and pay online. If the workshop includes a Zoom meeting, you will be given the class information when you register.