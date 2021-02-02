Give to FFA’s ’Souper Bowl’ food drive

Staff reports

The Chronicle-Express

PENN YAN – The members of the Penn Yan Academy FFA currently is hosting their annual “Souper Bowl” food drive, which continues through Feb. 7. Their goal in this food drive is to collect 1,500 items to be donated to the Living Well in Penn Yan to support families in our community.

There are several ways that you can participate. You can shop at Tops Friendly Market and put items in the boxes located in the store, or you can drop off donations at any of the Penn Yan Central School buildings.