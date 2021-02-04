COVID-19 case rate falls drastically

John Christensen

The weekly rate of new cases cut in Yates falls from 100 to 52, 7-day positive average drops to 6.1%

PENN YAN – Yates County Public Health has reported a significant decrease in the number of new cases of COVID-19. Last Friday's report showed just 52 new cases had been reported since the Jan. 22 report. The 7-day average positivity rate fell to 6.1%, down from 8.9% the week before; the 14-day now stands at 7.2%. The total number of cases since the beginning of the pandemic stood at 1,001.

More encouraging news over the week was the number of active cases dropped to 85 from 111; quarantine numbers dropped to 315 from 380; and recoveries rose to 74.

Sadly, however, four more COVID-19 related deaths were reported over the week:

• Monday, two deaths of individuals in their 80s

• Thursday, one death that was long-term care related, a person in their 80s

• Friday, another death associated with long-term care, a person in their 90s.

The number of those hospitalized also rose, from five to nine patients.