POLICE REPORTS

Staff reports

The Chronicle-Express

Includes reports received from Yates County Sheriff’s Department*, Penn Yan Police Department, and New York State Police. It should be noted that these reports merely indicate that someone has been charged with an offense, and the use of the term “arrest” does not always mean someone was put in jail. These reports do not indicate guilt.

* Due to a technical difficulty, none of the reports from The Yates County Sheriff’s Office were available this week. Once resolved, those reports will also be published in an upcoming edition of The Chronicle-Express.

RYAN G. THOMAS, 23, of Keuka Street, Penn Yan, was arrested Jan. 22 by Penn Yan Police following a traffic stop in the village. Thomas was stopped by police for an infraction. During the stop, officers found him with a quantity of heroin. Thomas was charged with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and driving with only one license plate. Due to an outstanding warrant out of Yates County Court, he was held at the Yates County Jail pending arraignment.

ANGELA C. BRUNO, 21, of County Road 6, Geneva, was arrested Jan. 22 by Penn Yan Police following a traffic stop. Bruno, a passenger in the vehicle, was found to be in possession of marijuana. She was charged with second-degree unlawful possession and released with an appearance ticket for village court later.

CARLEE L. WALKER, 23, of Penn Yan, was arrested at 11:19 p.m. Jan. 24 by New York state troopers for drunk driving in Starkey. She was charged with common law DWI and DWI with a .08% BAC or greater, issued appearance tickets for Starkey Town Court, and released to a third party.

EMORY J. PULVER, 30, of Penn Yan, was arrested Jan. 25 by Penn Yan Police after a traffic stop on Sunset Avenue. Smelling of marijuana, Pulver was found with a quantity of it and other paraphernalia. He was charged with second-degree unlawful possession of marihuana and no/inadequate headlights, and was released with appearance tickets for Penn Yan Village Court.

ADAM M. MAHAN, 27, of South Street, Stanley, was arrested Jan. 28 by Penn Yan Police following a traffic stop for violations. During the stop, he was found to be in possession of several glassine envelopes containing suspected cocaine, and a hypodermic needle. Mahan was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, criminal possession of a hypodermic instrument, second-degree criminal possession of drug paraphernalia , speeding, unlicensed operator and no/distinctive front plate. Mahan was released with appearance tickets for Penn Yan Village Court.

TYLER RAY SAPP, 38, of Pre-Emption Road, Penn Yan, was arrested Jan. 20 by Penn Yan Police for a public health violation following a complaint at a local business in the village. He was observed at the business in direct violation of a quarantine order by Yates County Public Health in effect at the time. Sapp was charged with willful violation of health laws and will answer the charge in village court later.