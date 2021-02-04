Veterans on automatic VA list for vaccine

Staff reports

The Chronicle-Express

Veterans currently receiving services from the Bath, Canandaigua, and Rochester VA have been automatically placed on a list to receive the COVID-19 vaccine

The Bath and Canandaigua VA Medical Centers are rolling out the COVID-19 Moderna vaccine to veteran patients in accordance with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and VA guidance.

Patients currently receiving services from the Bath, Canandaigua, and Rochester VA have been automatically placed, through a database pull, on a list to schedule them for an appointment to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

"We are currently contacting veterans aged 75 and older by phone, text message, or Secure Message (through MyHealtheVet) to schedule appointments for them to get vaccinated," says Kathleen Hider of VA Public Affairs. "Phone calls, text messages and secure messages will be ongoing over the next several months. Our goal is to vaccinate all Veterans receiving VA health care."

Please do not call VA providers or appointment schedulers to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine shot. If you would like more information about the COVID-19 vaccine or want to express your interest in receiving the vaccine, please visit: www.va.gov/health-care/covid-19-vaccine/.

If you are a veteran and have not enrolled in VA health care, now is the time to apply to see if you are eligible. You can apply online at www.va.gov or call the Veterans Service Center:

-- Bath VA: 607-664-4899

-- Canandaigua VA: 585-393-7348

-- Calkins Road, Rochester VA Clinic: 585-463-2687

The VA advises veterans to continue to mask, to physical distance and to practice frequent handwashing in order to do their part in getting COVID-19 under control.