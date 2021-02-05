Days of wine and valentines

Staff reports

The Chronicle-Express

Wineries along the Seneca Lake Wine Trail are offering a wide variety of experiences in which to indulge

The wineries on Seneca Lake are offering indulgent experiences to celebrate Valentine’s Day in a way that is both sensitive to health and safety protocols while also being truly enjoyable. With masks in place, social distance marked out, and capacity restrictions noted, wineries are ready to indulge you this Valentine’s Day

Events planned at wineries along the Seneca Lake Wine Trail include the following:

• Chocolate and Wine Tasting for two at Chateau LaFayette Reneau Winery, 5081 Route 414, Hector

Available by reservation only (11 a.m. to 5 pm), Friday, Feb. 12 through Sunday, Feb. 14. Includes: a private table overlooking Seneca Lake, homemade chocolate dessert bites for each guest, a wine flight built for two, and two wine glasses to take home. Reservations are limited and must be made in advance. Tickets are $30 for two people plus tax. Please call to book: 607-546-2062.

• Cheesecake Flights and Brunch Bites at Boundary Breaks, 1568 Porter Covert Road, Lodi

Saturday, Feb. 13, enjoy a Wine and Cheesecake Flight including two cheesecake tarts paired with two glasses of the 2019 Riesling Ice Wine, and two peach mimosas made with the 2018 #356 Dry Riesling Bubbly and two custom passion fruit chocolates. $28 per couple. Or if brunch is more your style, Sunday, Feb. 14, enjoy a flight of five brunch bites each paired with a Boundary Breaks wine. $28 per person. Reservations are required for these experiences. Please call: 607-474-5030.

• Roses & Rosé at Miles Wine Cellars, 168 Randall Crossing Road, Himrod

Get a free rose with your purchase of two or more bottles of Rosé, which will be on special two bottles for $30. This special will run in the tasting room Saturday, Feb. 13 and Sunday, Feb. 14, while supplies last.

• Glenora Wine Cellars, 5435 Route 14, Dundee -- Chocolate + Wine Experience

Whether you’re a chocolate lover or are just looking for a unique food and wine pairing, you’ll find Glenora’s Chocolate & Wine Experience deliciously worth it. Chocolate & Wine is available by advance reservation only. Please call 800-243-5513 to schedule your tasting.

• Valentine Weekend Wine + Dessert Pairing at Tabora Farm and Winery, 4978 Lakemont-Himrod Road, Dundee

Enjoy three wines each paired with a Tabora Bakery indulgence. $20 per person/$40 per couple. Pairings available by reservation only during regular winery hours (11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.) Friday, Feb. 12, Saturday, Feb. 13, and Sunday, Feb. 14. Space is extremely limited, and reservations are required. Please call the winery at 607-678-4343 or email tastingroom@taborafw.com to make reservations.

• Valentine’s Dinner To-Go at Fox Run Vineyards, 670 Route 14, Penn Yan

A three-course meal using locally sourced, high quality ingredients that you can savor in the safety and comfort of your home. Chef Brud Holland does 90% of the work to create this gourmet dinner. They’ll give you everything you need for culinary success – prepared ingredients and sauces, and step-by-step instructions for reheating and plating, plus a Spotify playlist. Dinners are $50 per person plus tax and must be preordered by Tuesday, Feb. 9 at 5 p.m. Please call the winery to place your orders: 315-536-4616.

• February Food and Wine Dinner at Belhurst Winery, 4069 West Lake Road, Geneva

Indulge in a six-course food and wine pairing dinner. Belhurst's Executive Chef has created unique, seasonally inspired dishes that feature a perfectly paired Belhurst wine with each course. Individual and group reservations can be made on almost any day during the month of February, including Valentine's Day. Please email pairings@belhurst.com to book.

• Private Barrel Room Dessert Wine Flight at Lakewood Vineyards, 4024 Route 14, Watkins Glen

Treat your Valentine to a private barrel room dessert wine flight at Lakewood Vineyards. Upon arrival, you will be escorted to a cozy table for two in their barrel room to indulge in a curated dessert flight with sweets created by 3812 Bistro at Lakeside Resort. Reservations required, space is extremely limited. $45 per person, $40 per Rose Guild Member. Please call: 607-535-9252.

Patrons are encouraged to take advantage of these wonderful opportunities to visit local wineries in a safe, responsible manner. Masks must be worn until you are safely seated, social distance of six feet minimum should be practiced at all times -- and most importantly, please stay home if you are not feeling well.

To learn more about these and other upcoming events along the Seneca Lake Wine Trail, please visit: https://senecalakewine.com/calendar/.