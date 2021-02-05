Keuka College celebrates Community Day

Staff reports

The Chronicle-Express

Members of the College’s staff and faculty were recognized for their dedication to the College at the bi-annual event

KEUKA PARK — Keuka College held its bi-annual Community Day virtually for faculty and staff Wednesday, Jan. 27, and while the event looked a bit different than it would normally, that didn’t diminish the pride and excitement felt by the nearly 180 participants.

“Community Day is about the celebration of our Keuka College community, honoring each other, and sharing our accomplishments,” Vice President for Academic Affairs and Provost Dr. Brad Fuster told members of the faculty and staff. “Your dedication and contributions are so important. Thank you for everything you do for Keuka College.”

Fuster, who led the event, reiterated the college’s mission, vision, and values, reminding the faculty and staff that “we must put student success first, and our mission needs to guide all of our actions.” He also provided updates on admissions and the college’s upcoming re-accreditation process.

In addition, Fuster acknowledged the work of staff and faculty serving the college on the Reopening Task Force; Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Committee, and the Middle States Accreditation Committee.

“You have done unbelievable work and given sustained effort under difficult circumstances,” he said. “I appreciate you and your efforts.”

Community Day was also an opportunity for faculty and staff to reconnect, welcome new employees, and honor those with milestone anniversaries before the college began on-campus instruction Monday, Feb. 1.

Fifteen-year service awards were presented to Head Women’s Softball Coach Jamie Burke, Adjunct Instructor of Management James Grosso, and Adjunct Instructor of Criminal Justice David Wall; 20-year service awards were presented to Adjunct Instructor of Social Work Gail Arnold and Marketing and Communications Coordinator Gretchen Parsells; and a 35-year service award was presented to Mechanical Controls Technician Lewis Stewart. Additional appreciation was presented to those celebrating five and 10 years of service to Keuka College.

“I know it has been difficult for our staff and faculty as a result of the pandemic, but you’ve given more than your best, rolled with the changes to continue moving forward, and again, I appreciate your efforts,” said Fuster. “We’ve done great work together!”