Chamber of Commerce news for 2021

Yates County Chamber of Commerce

Special to The Chronicle-Express

The Yates County Chamber of Commerce shared their most recent developments in a start-of-the-year report to members Friday.

New members

We are so incredibly excited to announce the new Yates County Chamber website, www.yatesny.com, and our newly launched tourism site, Finger Lakes Countrysides, https://fingerlakescountrysides.com.

Our team worked countless hours with Garcés Design and Manganite Consulting on content development and design so that our site became more user-friendly, informative, and visually appealing.

Browse the site and check out your listing. If you'd like to make any changes to your listing or view your Member Dashboard where you can access your listing, make changes to your contact information, submit news, events and promotions, you can now do that.

We will be e-mailing all the representatives we have on file for each member business with instructions on how to create your login shortly, so be on the lookout for that e-mail. If you have not received it by early next week, or need assistance place e-mail Chelsea at Chelsea@yatesny.com.

2021 Chamber board officers and directors

The Yates County Chamber Board are a mix of dynamic, creative, caring individuals who are invested in our community so that Yates County is a great place to live, work and play.

We are pleased to announce the 2021 Executive Officers.

• Chairman - Derek Stork, of Stork Insurance

• Vice-Chair - Tracey Knapp, of Water Street Pharmacy & Village Drug

• Secretary - Megan DeFranco, of YMCA Camp Cory

• Treasurer - Brian Mosch, of Keller Williams Realty

• Immediate Past Chair - Phil Riehl, of Oak Hill Bulk Foods

2021 Board of Directors

Kevin Bailey, Keuka Appraisal

Susan Anderson, David Anderson Farms

Kris Pearson, Arts Center of Yates County

Nikki Folts, Vineyard View Winery

Kathy Waye, Keuka College

Steve Owens, Classic Café and Owens Catering

Christine Pyanoe, Aubergine Bed & Breakfast

Mary Zelazny, Finger Lakes Community Health

Kyle Gifford, The Birkett Mills

Jessica Mullins, Lyons National Bank

Featured Chamber member: Pinckney Hardware

Pinckney Hardware has been a Chamber member for 45 years in 2021. They are more than your typical ACE hardware store – their focus on service and selection does not go unnoticed. Locally owned since 1945, they strive to cater to the needs of our local community. Pinckney carries hardware, housewares, Benjamin Moore paint, major appliances, grills, lawn and garden products along with Milwaukee and DeWalt tools.

Pinckney Hardware's owner Mike Clancy says, "Serving our customers is our primary focus. Helping our customers get what they need to maintain and improve their home or business is our goal everyday. The Yates County Chamber of Commerce helps us stay engaged with our local community through events, publications and networking opportunities. The Pinckney Hardware family is honored to be selected as February's Featured Chamber Member."

Welcome new members

We are pleased and proud to welcome new and returning members to the Yates County Chamber of Commerce: The Birkett Mills

Casella

Izaak Walton League - Lake Keuka Chapter

Jan Corning, Howard Hanna Lake Group

Join our membership committee

The Chamber Staff is looking to expand our Membership Committee! Currently, we meet monthly or as needed via Zoom. The time commitment is one to three hours/month. The main focus of the Membership Committee is to support the Chamber membership and staff by developing outreach strategies for membership retention, recruitment and engagement. The purpose of the committee is increase and enhance Chamber membership, and other initiatives aimed at recruitment and retention of members. If you feel this is a great fit for you and you have ideas you could contribute to enhance and improve the experience of chamber membership, contact Jody Tyler at Jody@yatesny.com

Get social with us

Do you follow us on Facebook and Instagram? If you don't already, please head over to our Facebook and Instagram pages and click that button. A benefit for being a Chamber Member is extra exposure for your business on our social media platforms. Do you have an important or exciting update? A special promotion or event planned? Share it with us! Send updates you want shared on social media to Chelsea at Chelsea@yatesny.com, private message us on our social media pages, or tag us.

We expanded our Tourism brand, Finger Lakes Countrysides, with brand new social channels this past summer. This page is dedicated to all things tourism in Yates County. We ran a robust digital campaign from late summer through the fall on Facebook and Google. From this, we gained over 9,000 followers on Facebook and saw amazing traffic to our new website. Follow us and use the hashtag #FLXCountrysides.

Save the date: Chamber Golf Tournament

We have set the date for Monday, July 12 for our Chamber Golf Tournament. Unfortunately, we had to cancel the event for 2020, so we look forward to making it happen this year at the Lakeside Country Club. Stay tuned for more details to follow in the coming months.