Palmesano sends word about available grants

Staff reports

The Chronicle-Express

State, federal, and private grant programs available to assist in economic recovery

Assemblyman Phil Palmesano (R,C,I-Corning) is sending his “February Grants Action News Update” to residents, organizations and local governments about a series of grants available from the state, federal government and private entities. Each month, the Assembly provides an updated list of grants for a variety of categories.

“During a time of economic recovery, grants can play an integral part in helping our local communities complete needed infrastructure repairs or support under-funded projects,” said Palmesano. “Many people don’t realize the scope of available opportunities because they aren’t sure where to look. The ‘Grants Action News’ bulletin makes finding these grants much easier by consolidating the information and making it available to everyone. I hope residents, organizations and local governments throughout the Southern Tier and Finger Lakes regions will be able to use this resource to find much-needed support to strengthen communities in our rural area.”

All not-for-profit applicants must now pre-qualify on the NYS Grants Reform website at grantsreform.ny.gov/grantees in order to apply for certain New York state grant solicitations. Potential not-for-profit applicants are strongly encouraged to begin the process of registering and pre-qualifying immediately as this is a lengthy process.

The Grants Action News bulletin is updated at the beginning of each month with newly available grants and information on how to apply. The update can be accessed at: https://nyassembly.gov/gan/?sec=story&story=95138.

State grants

Department of Environmental Conservation Household Hazardous Waste State Assistance Program

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (NYSDEC) provides funding to reimburse up to 50% of the costs of municipal household hazardous waste (HHW) collection programs. HHWs are materials found in household waste that would be regulated as hazardous waste if they were generated at a business or industry, including but not limited to pesticides, automotive fluids, home hobby chemicals and compact fluorescent bulbs. Applications are accepted from Jan, 4, 2021 until 3 p.m. Feb. 26, 2021 for the previous calendar year’s operating period.

■ Eligibility: Governmental entities and tribal organizations are eligible to apply.

■ Funding: $10,000 to $2 million per award for a total of up to $3 million

■ Deadline: Feb. 26, 2021, at 3 p.m.

■ Contact: Laura Stevens. Phone: 518-402-8678. Email: RecyclingGrants@dec.ny.gov. Website: www.dec.ny.gov/chemical/8778.html.

Office for the Prevention of Domestic Violence Housing Navigator Program 2021–2022

The New York State Office for the Prevention of Domestic Violence (OPDV) is accepting proposals from domestic violence providers and programs to support the creation of a housing navigator program and fund 20 housing navigator positions in domestic violence programs throughout New York State. The housing navigator position is designed to meet the housing needs of domestic violence survivors by serving as a bridge between housing and service providers. Navigators will be tasked with working with survivors and domestic violence service providers in their respective regions to help survivors access available resources and support for housing, as well as working with advocates to help them better understand and assist with their clients’ needs around housing. Placing a housing navigator in each of the 10 Empire State Development (ESD) regions will be prioritized. OPDV will fund up to 20 grants of up to $125,000 each for the contract period between July 1, 2021 and Sept. 30, 2022. Applicants may apply for up to 2 ESD regions, with a separate application required for each region.

■ Eligibility: New York State domestic violence providers and programs licensed and/or approved by the Office of Children and Family Services (OCFS), or other organizations as designated by the New York State Coalition Against Domestic Violence (NYSCADV) provider directory, are eligible.

■ Funding: $125,000 per award to fund up to 20 housing navigator positions for a total of $2.5 million

■ Deadline: Feb. 26, 2021 at noon.

■ Contact: Máire Cunningham -- Phone: 518-457-5987. Email: opdvrfpinfo@opdv.ny.gov. Website: https://opdv.ny.gov.

Federal grants

USDA New Beginning for Tribal Students Programs (NBTS)

New Beginning for Tribal Students provides competitive grants to land-grant colleges and universities for support specifically targeted toward tribal students including, but not limited to, recruiting; tuition and related fees; experiential learning; student services such as tutoring; counseling; academic advising; and other student services that would increase retention and graduation rates of enrolled tribal students.

■ Eligibility: Funding is available for land-grant colleges and universities, which includes 1862, 1890 and 1994 land-grant institutions. Tribal students are defined as a student at a land-grant college or university who is a member of an Indian tribe as defined in section 4 of the Indian Self-Determination and Education Assistance Act.

■ Funding: $100,000-$500,000, with a maximum of $500,000 per state per year.

■ Deadline: March 15, 2021

■ Contact: Erin Riley -- Phone: 202-505-0361. Email: erin.riley@usda.gov. Website: https://nifa.usda.gov/funding-opportunity/new-beginning-tribal-students-programs-nbts.

National Institute of Justice Research and Evaluation of Trafficking in Persons

The National Institute of Justice (NIJ) invites applicants to submit proposals for research projects that research and evaluate ways to better understand, prevent and respond to trafficking in persons in the United States through criminal justice policy and practice in the United States. NIJ seeks proposals for research projects that address the following priority areas: 1. Demand reduction research; 2. Human trafficking research, evaluation and development; and 3. Sex trafficking of American Indian and Alaska Native girls and women research. Applications will be submitted to the Department of Justice in a new two-step process.

■ Eligibility: City or township governments; county governments; Native American tribal governments and organizations; independent school districts; for-profit organizations; nonprofits – with or without a 501(c)(3) status with the IRS – other than institutions of higher education; public, state-controlled and private institutions of higher education; public housing authorities and Indian housing authorities; small businesses; special district governments; state governments and federal agencies are eligible to apply.

■ Funding: $600,000 per award

■ Deadline: Grants.gov Deadline: Feb. 22, 2021 11:59 p.m. JustGrants Deadline: March 8, 2021 11:59 p.m.

■ Contact: Response Center -- Phone: 800-851-3420 or TTY: 301-240-6310.Email: grants@ncjrs.gov. Website: https://nij.ojp.gov/funding/opportunities/o-nij-2021-45007.

Private grants

American Psychological Foundation Dr. Christine Blasey-Ford Grant Program

The American Psychological Foundation welcomes applications to its Dr. Christine Blasey-Ford Grant program, which awards grants to graduate students and early-career researchers to support research that furthers understanding, prevention and/or treatment of the consequences of exposure to traumatic events such as sexual assault, sexual harassment and/or rape.

■ Eligibility: Applicants must be a graduate student or early-career psychologist – a doctoral-level psychologist who is no more than ten years postdoctoral – affiliated with a nonprofit charitable, educational or scientific institution, or a governmental entity operating exclusively for charitable and educational purposes. Applicants should have a demonstrated knowledge of trauma and trauma research, and any projects in which human participants are involved will require IRB approval from host institution before funding can be awarded.

■ Funding: $1,250

■ Deadline: Feb. 15, 2021

■ Contact: Julia Watson -- Email: jwatson@apa.org. Website: www.apa.org/apf/funding/blasey-ford.

Orthopaedic Research and Education Foundation (OREF) Resident Clinician Scientist Training Grant Program

The OREF Resident Clinician Scientist Training Grant program provides grants to prepare residents for careers centered around research. Work should clearly be achievable by the resident as a freestanding project even when it is a part of a larger work, and it should potentially lead to publication with the resident as an author.

■ Eligibility: Applicants must be an orthopaedic surgery resident or fellow in an approved orthopaedic program in the U.S. pursuing a career in which research is a major component. Applications may be submitted by domestic nonprofit, public or private institutions of higher education such as hospitals, medical schools, universities and colleges. The resident is required to have a minimum of three months dedicated research time, with six months dedicated research time preferred, within the one-year grant period and the time commitment must be consistent with the resident’s role on the project. Further, the applicant must have a senior mentor with sufficient funds, either intramural or extramural, to support the project.

■ Funding: $20,000

■ Deadline: Feb. 21, 2021

■ Contact: Email: grants@oref.org. Website: www.oref.org/grants-and-awards/grantprograms/general-grants/training.

Sustainable Arts Foundation

The Sustainable Arts Foundation is a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting artists and writers with families. Their award program provides financial awards to parents pursuing creative work in the visual arts and in writing. The selection process is centered on the strength of applicants’ submitted portfolios, and artists with a strong and polished body of work are encouraged to apply. To support racial equity, half of the awards will go to applicants of color.

■ Eligibility: Applicants must be artists or writers with at least one child under the age of 18.

■ Funding: $5,000 per award, with 20 awardees and 20 finalists being named.

■ Deadline: Feb. 26, 2021 at 5 p.m. ET

■ Contact: Inquiries and application questions can be submitted through the organization’s website

■ Website: https://apply.sustainableartsfoundation.org.

Scholars awards

ACS Scholars Program

The American Chemical Society (ACS) awards renewable scholarships to underrepresented minority students who want to enter the field of chemistry or associated fields. Black, Latinx and American Indian high school seniors or college freshman, sophomores or juniors pursuing a college degree in the chemically-related sciences or chemical technology are encouraged to apply.

■ Eligibility: Applicants must be a U.S. citizen or permanent U.S. resident (please inquire for asylum and DACA status), and display high academic achievement in chemistry or science with a grade point average of 3.0, “B,” or better. Students intending to enter pre-med programs or pursuing a degree in pharmacy are not eligible for this scholarship.

■ Funding: Up to $5,000, with the final number of awards and award amounts determined by school year, demonstrated financial need and available funding.

■ Deadline: March 1, 2021

■ Contact: Phone: 1-800-227-5558 ext. 6250. Email: scholars@acs.org. Website: www.acs.org/content/acs/en/fundingandawards/scholarships/acsscholars/apply.html