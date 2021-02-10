Zebrowski is PYPD 'Officer of the Year'

Chief Thomas Dunham

Special to The Chronicle-Express

PENN YAN – Every year members of the police department select one officer to receive the Penn Yan Police Department’s Officer of the Year Award. Each member of the department votes on who they feel has exceeded the duty requirements of his or her position and has demonstrated a distinct pattern of community service coupled with professional achievement. Officers may also consider specific acts of heroism or incidents where an officer went above and beyond the call of duty.

This year, I am proud to announce Officer Katie Zebrowski has been selected by her fellow officers as the 2020 Penn Yan Officer of the Year. Officer Zebrowski began her career in law enforcement in 2014 as a part time police officer at the Penn Yan Police Department. In 2016, Officer Zebrowski was hired on full-time with the Yates County Sheriff’s Office as a road deputy. Then in 2017, Officer Zebrowski came back to Penn Yan PD as a full-time officer.

Prior to beginning her career in law enforcement Officer Zebrowski graduated from Dundee High School and attended Finger Lakes Community College, where she studied Criminal Justice. Officer Zebrowski completed the police officers’ basic school at the Southern Tier Law Enforcement Academy in Corning. She is a certified taser instructor, a general topics instructor and is a member of the Crisis Intervention Team. As part of the Crisis Intervention Team Officer Zebrowski received additional training on how to deal with people who are experiencing a mental health crisis and how to ensure they receive appropriate care.

Officer Zebrowski’s positive attitude and commitment to community relations is something to be applauded. In 2020 she assisted in saving two people in two different incidents who had overdosed. Her fast response time and quick reaction in administering Narcan and providing CPR is credited with saving both individuals. Also in 2020, Officer Zebrowski was off duty in her personal vehicle when she observed a barn fire on Pre-Emption Road. She immediately pulled to the side of the road and began assisting the home owner in saving frightened livestock from the burning building. Whether on duty or off, Officer Zebrowski is always willing to help someone in need and is a great example of what it is to be a police officer.

For everything Officer Zebrowski does for this department and this community I would like to congratulate her on being selected as the 2020 Officer of the Year.