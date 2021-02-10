Repeat sex offender sentenced to 10 years to life

John Christensen

The Chronicle-Express

PENN YAN – Timothy J. Brewer, a level two sex offender from Penn Yan, was sentenced Tuesday, Feb. 2 in Yates County Criminal Court to 10 years to life by Judge Jason L. Cook.

Brewer, 65, of Benham Street, was arrested May 29 by Penn Yan Police following an investigation that he allegedly sexually abused a child under the age of 11. He was charged with first-degree sex abuse, forcible touching, and endangering the welfare of a child. He was taken to the Yates County Jail to await arraignment where he was remanded back to jail in lieu of $15,000 cash bail, $30,000 fully secured bond, or $45,000 partially secured bond.

In June, Brewer was additionally charged with two counts of predatory sexual assault of a child (class A-II felony). His bail amount were increased to $125,000/$250,000/$375,000.

In early January, Brewer pleaded guilty to the most serious felony charge against him in a plea bargain made with the court and Yates County District Attorney Todd Casella.

Brewer’s victims were also granted a final order of protection. His sentence includes sex offender registration and fee, a DNA sample and registry fee, plus mandatory court surcharges and victim fees.