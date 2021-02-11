Head outside to help with Bird Count

Staff reports

The Chronicle-Express

The Great Backyard Bird Count (GBBC) is a fun event for bird watchers of all ages and abilities, from beginners to experts. The 24th annual GBBC will be held Friday, Feb. 12, through Monday, Feb. 15.

Participants are needed. To help, you will need to count birds for at least 15 minutes (or longer if you wish) for one or more days of the four-day event. You can participate from your backyard, or anywhere in the world.

Each checklist submitted during the GBBC helps researchers at the Cornell Lab of Ornithology and the National Audubon Society learn more about how birds are doing and how to protect them. Last year, almost 270,000 people participated in the GBBC.

For more information or to submit checklists visit the GBBC website, www.birdcount.org.