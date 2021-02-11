POLICE REPORTS

Staff reports

Includes reports received from Yates County Sheriff’s Department, Penn Yan Police Department, and New York State Police. It should be noted that these reports merely indicate that someone has been charged with an offense, and the use of the term “arrest” does not always mean someone was put in jail. These reports do not indicate guilt.

Yates County Sheriff's deputies report a structure fire occurred Jan. 23, 2021 at 12:42 p.m. at 1773 Haley Hill Road in Barrington, a small cabin owned by REUBEN M. WENGER, age 56. Dundee and Himrod fire departments arrived on scene and were able to contain the fire. Yates County Fire Investigation Team was called, and the cause was determined to be a propane heater that was left on. No one was in the cabin when the fire started, and no injuries were reported.

TYLER J. MANSFIELD, 27, of Route 245, Naples, was arrested Jan. 24 by Yates County deputies who responded to a property damage motor vehicle accident that occurred on Route 245 in the Town of Middlesex. Upon arrival, deputies found a demolished vehicle in a field, entangled in fencing, but with no driver present. A witness at the scene identified the fleeing driver as Mansfield, who was later found and arrested. He was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation and leaving the scene of an accident, and was released with appearance tickets for Middlesex Town Court later.

Penn Yan Police and Penn Yan Ambulance were dispatched at 1 p.m. Jan. 27 to a local establishment for a reported overdose. Investigator Wayne Marsh arrived to find an unresponsive woman on the floor. He administered two doses of naloxone and the woman regained consciousness. She was taken by ambulance to Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hospital for treatment.

JOSHUA J. ROTH, 29, of Howe Street, Prattsburgh, was arrested Jan. 28 by Yates County deputies on a warrant issued by Starkey Town Court charging him with second-degree criminal contempt for allegedly violating an order of protection. Roth was discovered at 62 Harpending Ave., Dundee, hiding in a bedroom closet. Being present at that address also violated the same order of protection. Roth was charged with a second count of 2nd degree criminal contempt, taken to the Yates County Jail, and held for Centralized Arraignment Court.

NICKOLAS P. JAYNE, 30, and ALEXANDER M. BATES, 29, were arrested Jan. 29 by Yates County deputies after an investigation that Jayne, Bates, and others conspired to have a controlled substance smuggled into the Yates County Jail. Both were charged with felony first-degree promoting prison contraband and misdemeanor fifth-degree conspiracy. They were arraigned and released to answer later.

SHELBY L. GOODELL, 24, of Farmington, was arrested Jan. 29 by Penn Yan Police following a traffic stop for driving with an expired registration. Further investigation revealed she also had quantity of marijuana. Goodell was charged with sedond-degree unlawful possession of marijuana and driving an unregistered motor vehicle, and was released with appearance tickets for village court.

CASEY M. SHERMAN, 39, of Rogers Drive, Rochester, was arrested Jan. 29 by Yates County deputies following a traffic stop on Route 14 in the Town of Torrey. A license check showed his to be revoked. He was charged with second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation and driving without an alcohol ignition interlock device. He was issued appearance tickets and released to a third party, and will answer in Torrey Town Court later.

CHRISTOPHER N. SCOTT JR., 22, of Dundee, was ticketed Jan. 30 by Penn Yan Police for driving with a suspended license. He was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, and was released with an appearance ticket for village court later.

DEBBIE J. HATTON, 42, of Upper Hill Road, Middlesex, was arrested at 11:20 p.m. Jan. 31 by Yates County deputies responding to a reported domestic incident. Investigation revealed that Hatton was in possession of a metal knuckle knife. She was charged with fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, and was released with an appearance ticket for Middlesex Town Court later.

TERRY M. MCMICHAEL, 36, of Penn Yan, was arrested for drunk driving at 12:27 a.m. Feb. 1 by Penn Yan Police a traffic stop on Benham Street. Showing signs of intoxication, he was taken to the Yates County Jail for field sobriety tests due to inclement weather. A breath test revealed a .12% BAC. McMichael was charged with DWI, felony DWI with a .08% BAC or greater, and failure to keep right. He was held at the jail until the following morning for a Centralized Arraignment Court due to a previous DWI conviction in 2011.

BENTON J. POWERS, 30, of Dundee, was arrested by State Troopers for drunk driving Feb. 1 in Tyrone. He was charged with felony DWI with a .08% BAC and felony DWI with previous conviction within 10 years. He was released with appearance tickets for town court.

KEVIN E. PIERCE, 46, of Lakemont Himrod Road, Himrod, was arrested Feb. 4 by Penn Yan Police after a traffic stop on Elm Street. Pierce's license was suspended for multiple counts of failing to pay fines and failing to answer court summons. He was charged with second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation and unlicensed operation, taken into custody, and held for arraignment.

DAKOTA ALBRO, 19, of Pulver Road, Dundee, was arrested Feb. 4 by Penn Yan Police after a report of trespassing at Penn Yan Academy where he had been seen on school property Jan. 19. Albro was charged with third-degree trespass and was issued an appearance ticket for village court Feb. 22.

CHRISTOPHER W. FOWLER, 41, of Highland Drive, Dundee, was arrested Feb. 5 by Yates County Sheriff’s deputies along with New York State Police responding to a report of a burglary in progress at his address. Investigation revealed Fowler had struck a Village of Dundee resident several times. He was charged with third-degree assault and an aggravated family offense, and was taken to the Yates County Jail to await arraignment.

TIFFANY T. GIARDINA, 31, of Garage Road, Farmington, was arrested Feb. 5 by Yates County deputies after an investigation and allegations that she, along with previously arrested Nickolas Jayne and Alexander Bates and another, conspired to have a controlled substance smuggled into the Yates County Jail. Giardina was charged with multiple felonies: fourth degree Criminal Sale of Controlled Substance, fifth-degree criminal possession of controlled substance, first-degree promoting prison contraband, and fifth-degree conspiracy. She was held for Yates County Centralized Arraignment Court, and was released to answer later.

RYAN D. KING, of Hill Street, Rushville, was arrested Feb. 6 by Yates County deputies who executed an warrant for violation of probation. He was held at the county jail for arraignment.

TODD D. BLAUVELT JR., 28, of Havens Corners Road, Penn Yan, was arrested Feb. 7 by Yates County deputies on a bench warrant issued from Potter Town Court for failure to appear. He was held the Yates County Jail to await arraignment.