Take steps to avoid conflicts with coyotes

Staff reports

The Chronicle-Express

It’s that time of year again when many of New York's resident coyotes are setting up dens for pups that will arrive this spring. Eastern coyotes are well adapted to suburban and even some urban environments, and for the most part they will avoid contact with people. However, conflicts with people and pets may result as coyotes tend to be territorial around den sites during the spring through mid-summer. They need to search almost constantly to provide food for their young.

Coyotes are found throughout the state and are an integral part of our natural ecosystem. Incidents with people or pets are rare, but it is important to be aware of the presence of coyotes so you can take steps to reduce the chance that a negative interaction occurs.

Awareness is key to minimizing potential conflicts. To reduce or prevent conflicts with coyotes, the following steps are encouraged:

• Do not feed coyotes.

• Remove sources of food in your yard including pet food and birdseed.

• Do not allow coyotes to approach people or pets—make loud noises and wave your arms if one comes near.

• Supervise pets while outdoors — do not let them roam free.

Contact your local police department and DEC regional office for assistance if coyotes are exhibiting "bold" behaviors and have little or no fear of people. Seeing a coyote occasionally throughout the year is not evidence of bold behavior.