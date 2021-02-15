THE CHRONICLE-EXPRESS CONTACT INFORMATION
New Customer Service number:
1-833-928-3389
Contact information for The Chronicle-Express
• For Customer Service and Subscriptions, call toll free:
1-833-928-3389
• All News, Sports, Upcoming Events, Community Announcements, and Local Information should be directed to:
John Christensen, Staff Writer
The Chronicle-Express
P.O. Box 200
Penn Yan, NY 14527
Phone: 315-536-4422
Mobile: 315-726-5273
Email: News@Chronicle-Express.com
• Payments and Billing matters to:
The Chronicle-Express
P.O. Box 580
Hornell, NY 14843
Attn: Sandra Eveland
Phone: 607-324-1425 ext. 251
Email: seveland@gatehousemedia.com
• Display advertising inquiries to:
Local IQ
Phone: 855-288-3272
Email: SDR@gannett.com
or
Lynn White
Phone: 607-324-1425, ext. 204
Email: lwhite1@localiq.com
• Classified Ads to:
BillieJo Klees
Phone: 607-324-1425, ext. 208
Email: Bklees@gannett.com
• Obituaries to:
Phone: 855-753-8596
Email: chronicleexpressobits@gannett.com
Questions/concerns can be sent to: Kristine Feldmann, Manager at kfeldmann@gannett.com.
• Legal Notices to:
Beth Hults
Phone: 607-661-2424
Email: BHults@localiq.com