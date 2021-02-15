THE CHRONICLE-EXPRESS CONTACT INFORMATION

The Chronicle Express

New Customer Service number:

1-833-928-3389

Contact information for The Chronicle-Express

• For Customer Service and Subscriptions, call toll free:

1-833-928-3389

• All News, Sports, Upcoming Events, Community Announcements, and Local Information should be directed to:

John Christensen, Staff Writer

The Chronicle-Express

P.O. Box 200

Penn Yan, NY 14527

Phone: 315-536-4422

Mobile: 315-726-5273

Email: News@Chronicle-Express.com

• Payments and Billing matters to:

The Chronicle-Express

P.O. Box 580

Hornell, NY 14843

Attn: Sandra Eveland

Phone: 607-324-1425 ext. 251

Email: seveland@gatehousemedia.com

• Display advertising inquiries to:

Local IQ

Phone: 855-288-3272

Email: SDR@gannett.com

or

Lynn White

Phone: 607-324-1425, ext. 204

Email: lwhite1@localiq.com

• Classified Ads to:

BillieJo Klees

Phone: 607-324-1425, ext. 208

Email: Bklees@gannett.com

• Obituaries to:

Phone: 855-753-8596

Email: chronicleexpressobits@gannett.com

Questions/concerns can be sent to: Kristine Feldmann, Manager at kfeldmann@gannett.com.

• Legal Notices to:

Beth Hults

Phone: 607-661-2424

Email: BHults@localiq.com