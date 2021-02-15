Public Health Director Deb Minor to retire

John Christensen

County Legislature gives standing ovation for her service

PENN YAN -- The Yates County Legislature presented Public Health Director Deborah Minor with a proclamation of praise and a bouquet of flowers as she officially announced her retirement as of the end of the month following her regular report.

The legislators passed a resolution of thanks unanimously: “NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED, the Yates County Legislature recognizes with appreciation and sincere gratitude her thirty years of service to the citizens of Yates County. Her dedication to public health has served our citizens well …”

Yates County Human Services Committee Chair Leslie Church, Legislature Chair Douglas Paddock, and County Treasurer/County Administrator Nonie Flynn all commended her service and expressed how much she will be missed.

Some of the highlights Flynn cited from from Minor’s career in Yates County include:

• Created a strategic plan for the Public Health department

• Received national accreditation for the department

• Created a smoke-free campus for Yates County’s properties

• Established the shared services agreement serving as Public Health Director for both Yates and Schuyler counties

• Fierce advocacy for Yates County Public Health at the state level

• A great peer resource for other health department directors across New York State

• Led the COVID-19 pandemic response

Minor thanked the legislature and her staff for all the support she has received, and assured them they will be in capable hands with her worthy successor, Annmarie Flanagan, and Deputy Director Sara Christensen.