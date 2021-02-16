Town of Torrey sponsoring logo contest

Staff reports

The Chronicle-Express

Calling all artists and designers: The Town of Torrey is sponsoring a logo contest and is requesting the community’s help in developing a new visual identity.

Current or former residents, visitors, or students in the Penn Yan School District are invited to utilize their artistic talents to design a creative, innovative and professional logo that represents what is special about the Town of Torrey.

The logo should be eye-catching and help promote the Town’s vision: “... to balance the preservation of its rural and agrarian character and the improvement of the water quality of Seneca Lake with the accommodation of new growth and development in order to enhance the high quality of life of its residents. The Town will strive to protect and enhance its natural resources, safeguard the water quality of the Keuka Outlet and Seneca Lake, promote viable agriculture and viniculture and support economic development initiatives ... carefully integrated into the Town’s rural and agrarian landscape.”

The contest begins March 1, and submissions will be accepted through April 9. The winning logo will be determined by a town committee and will be announced on the Town of Torrey website and social media. The selected winner will receive a $200 Visa Gift Card and, of course, bragging rights.

The winning logo may be featured on the Town website, social media platforms and other media, such as stationary, pamphlets, t-shirts, building and street signs and vehicles. This requires that the logo be not only eye-catching, but also easily reproducible and legible in various sizes. Submissions cannot contain copyrighted material – the logo needs to be created completely by the designer who submits it.

All entries must be submitted in the original source file as a PDF via email to torreyhistorian@gmail.com, or submitted by hand to Historian/Logo Contest at the Town of Torrey Office at 56 Geneva St., Dresden, NY 14441. Please include your name, email address (if available), phone number, and mailing address.

For more information, please contact Nancy Sarver, the Town of Torrey Historian at torreyhistorian@gmail.com or go to www.townoftorrey.org. The town looks forward to your creative submissions and appreciates your interest in helping to promote the Town of Torrey as a great place to live, work and vacation. Good luck!