Nominations for Keuka College’s 2021 Stork Award due April 9

Staff reports

The Chronicle-Express

KEUKA PARK — Keuka College’s Community Associates Board seeks nominations for the 2021 Donald & Corinne Stork Award for Community Service.

The college established the award to recognize individuals who exemplify its historic commitment to the value and benefit of using individual initiative for the common good. It was named after the first recipients of the award in 1991, the late Donald and Corinne Stork.

Nominations, including all community service information, may be mailed to the College’s Office of Community Relations and Events, Keuka College, 141 Central Ave., Keuka Park, NY 14478 or emailed to community@keuka.edu. The deadline is Friday, April 9.

For questions or additional information, contact Kathy Waye, Keuka College’s director of community relations and events, at 315-279-5602 or kwaye@keuka.edu.