Staff reports

The Chronicle-Express

To submit Upcoming Events, email News@Chronicle-Express.com fax 315-536-0682 or send information to P.O Box 200, Penn Yan, NY 14527.

Feb. 13

Recipe Swap Club

Saturday, Feb. 13, 3 p.m. on Zoom

Join this new, ongoing group for a trip through the culinary universe! When you sign up, each month you’ll be asked to submit one of your own favorite recipes on a particular theme, style of cuisine, or ingredient. Library staff will then assign you a new-to-you recipe from out of the whole batch. Try the new recipe at your leisure, and if you’d like, join us for a discussion group February 13 to share what you thought and swap more ideas with the group. To join the list, call (315) 536-6114 or email info@pypl.org (and be sure to inform us of any food allergies or other restrictions). To join the discussion on the 13th, use this link: http://bit.ly/RecSwap. Hosted by Penn Yan Public Library.

Arts & Drafts: Last-Minute Valentine

Saturday, Feb. 13, 6:30 p.m. on Zoom

It’s a boozy craft time for grownups! Every other month, local artist Jeannette McDunnah will guide us through a new art project you can complete at home with the supply kit provided by the library. Each project will be accompanied by a drink pairing – which, of course, you’ll have to provide for yourself, but you’re welcome to imbibe with us during the Zoom session! This month, print your own last-minute Valentine: choose a provided design, transfer it to a linoleum block, then carve and ink the block to create your own Valentine's Day cards. To sign up for a supply kit, receive the Zoom demo link, and receive the romantic drink pairing suggestion, please visit http://bit.ly/ArtsFeb. Open to adults aged 21 and older; hosted by Penn Yan Public Library and co-sponsored by Hoban’s Spirits.

Feb. 14

Geometric Hearts

Saturday, Feb. 14, 10:30-11:30 a.m. with ACYC Instructor Claudia Milroy

Kids come create a fun and colorful Valentine wall art with us. Using a ruler and pencil, children will explore making triangles to form a heart. Then using colored glue and watercolors, the end result forms a beautiful stained glass art effect. Children will also make a Valentine card to accompany the art project so this art piece can be a gift. Cost: $10/student. Location: Arts Center, 127 Main St., Penn Yan.

Feb. 16

STeAM Engines: Candy Dome

Tuesday, Feb. 16 at 3 p.m. on Zoom

STeAM Engines is a monthly virtual program where Penn Yan Public Library staff help you explore science at home! This month, we're making a surprisingly strong geodesic dome out of candy! You will need at least 11 gumdrops (or jelly beans or other semi-firm, chewy candy), and 25 toothpicks. Please email info@pypl.org to receive the Zoom invitation.

Feb. 17

Walk-in mammograms

Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hospital will be offering “Walk-In Screening Mammograms” from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 17 in the Diagnostic Imaging/Radiology Department at 418 North Main St., Penn Yan. Digital breast tomosynthesis (tomo), also known as 3D mammography, is a revolutionary new screening and diagnostic breast-imaging tool to improve the early detection of breast cancer. Patients do not need a referral nor will they incur a copay for a screening mammogram. For uninsured patients, the CSP of the Finger Lakes Region provides free screenings for colorectal, cervical and breast cancers for uninsured men and women. Please call 877-803-8070 to see if you are eligible for a free screening. For more information, please call 315-531-2544. To view the full schedule of walk in screening mammograms please visit flhealth.org/events.

Storytime Wednesday

Feb. 17, 10 a.m.

A brand-new recorded storytime drops every Wednesday at 10 a.m. on Penn Yan Public Library’s Facebook and YouTube channels. Blood Drive The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive from 2-6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 17 at the Yates Community Center at 463 N. Main St., Penn Yan Red Cross blood drives follow the highest standards of safety and infection control. Donors must wear a mask or face covering and staff and volunteers are masked and gloved. Appointments are encouraged, and walk-in donors will be accommodated where time slots are available. To make an appointment call 1 (800) 733-2767 or go to redcrossblood.org. Download the free Red Cross Donor App which provides you with an updated donor card. Save up to 15 minutes at the drive by completing online on the day of the drive a Rapid Pass which includes pre-donation reading and the health questionnaire. Use the Red Cross Donor App or go to redcrossblood.org/Rapid Pass. Your donation can help up to three people.

Feb. 18

Elephant Toothpaste

Thursday, Feb. 18, 10 a.m.

Have you ever wanted to make a HUGE mess at Penn Yan Public Library? Here's your opportunity: we are making "elephant toothpaste" and you are invited to watch and help out! What's elephant toothpaste? It's a foaming chemical reaction involving common household ingredients. We'll be making our toothpaste outdoors because it's so messy; please dress for the weather! This demonstration will take about ten minutes, but we will repeat it if anyone wants to watch it again. Best for ages 5 and up, with a caregiver.

Community-Wide Grocery Distribution

Pro Action of Steuben and Yates Inc. has partnered with Foodlink and Yates County to provide a community-wide grocery distribution held from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 18 at the Town of Starkey Highway Barn, 656 Dundee-Glenora Road, Dundee. REQUIREMENTS FOR CLIENTS:

• Pre-Registration: Pre-registration is required! Register online or call Yates OFA at: 315-536-5515 or Yates DSS at: 315-536-5183 and follow prompt to receptionist. Registration is on a first come, first served basis.

• This will be a drive-through model; clients must stay in their car and put a piece of paper with first name and last name in window facing out for staff to see at check-in.

• Please have trunk cleaned out so box of emergency food can be put into it. Once your trunk is closed and tapped, you may drive away. This will be a no-touch distribution and proper social distancing must be maintained at all time.

• No walk-ups; only pre-registered households in cars will be served.

• Due to town equipment needing to be moved, please do not arrive prior to 10 a.m.

Free Mobility Screening

Finger Lakes Health Rehabilitation Services will be conducting a free monthly Community Mobility Screening Program Thursday, Feb. 18 in the rehabilitation department at Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hospital, 418 North Main St., Penn Yan; and at Garnsey Outpatient Rehabilitation Center at Geneva General Hospital,196 North St., Geneva. This program is open to all individuals over the age of 65 to predict their risk for falls, recognize strength deficits and balance issues as compared to peers. The free screening takes about 30 minutes to complete. Spots are limited; please call 315-531-2577 (Penn Yan) or 315-787-4570 (Geneva) to schedule your screening or register online at www.flhealth.org/events.

Apple User Support Group

Thursday, Feb. 18, 4 p.m. on Zoom

Are you a Mac user with questions about getting the most out of your devices? Do you have any hard-won advice on how to manage your Apple products? Bring them to this self-directed information-sharing session where you can trade tips and expertise with fellow Apple aficionados. This month we will explore Apple Notes and Files. Join us via this link: http://bit.ly/PYPLmac. Hosted by Penn Yan Public Library.

Diverse Voices Matter

Thursday, Feb. 18, 8 p.m. on Zoom

One route to greater empathy is through an exploration of the arts in all their forms, and discovering the work of diverse creators is an invitation to understanding. Explore and celebrate the work of these artists with us in this ongoing program, in which we will read, view or listen to a few pieces per session, and reflect on what they awaken in us. Note that the themes and language in some pieces may be heavy, and while youth are welcome to join us, it would be best if they were accompanied by an adult to provide context when needed. Join us for each session via this link: http://bit.ly/PYPLvoices. Hosted by Penn Yan Public Library.

Feb. 20

Portraits And Figure Drawing

Saturday, Feb. 20 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. with Kevin Feary

Explore portraiture and figure painting with Kevin Feary. Known for his arresting likenesses and approachable teaching style, painter Kevin Feary will work with painters at all levels of experience on the steps needed to create recognizable likenesses. $70 members, $84 not-yet-members. Contact: 315-536-8226 or go to www.artscenteryatescounty.org to register and pay online. If the workshop includes a Zoom meeting, you will be given the class information when you register.

Civics 101: Transitions of Power Discussion

Saturday, Feb. 20, 1 p.m. on Zoom

There is no greater responsibility for a citizen or resident of our country than to strive to learn how our government works. Luckily, it’s easier now thanks to Civics 101, a podcast from New Hampshire Public Radio! We’ll share a few short episodes on our social media throughout the month that you can listen to at your leisure. Then on the 20th, join us for a session to discuss what we learned, ask questions, and go deeper into the process of democracy, using this link: http://bit.ly/PYCivics101. This month’s theme will be the transition of power in government. (Not on social media? Email info@pypl.org for a list of the month’s episodes.) Hosted by Penn Yan Public Library.

Snowshoeing at Keuka Lake State Park

Get out and get exploring in the Keuka Lake State Park! Enjoy the beauty of winter with a snowshoeing adventure led by N.Y.S. Licensed Guide, Jeff Berry. This is a great way to experience the wonder of the season in a different way. Join the fun from 1 - 4 p.m. Feb. 20. Don’t have your own snowshoes? No worries! Rentals from RV&E are available and will be included in your ticket price upon checkout. Ticket without rental, $10. Ticket with rental, $15. Keuka Lake State Park, 3560 Pepper Road, Keuka Park. Register online at www.fingerlakesmuseum.org/Details.

Feb. 24

Storytime Wednesday, Feb. 24, 10 a.m.

Feb. 25

Grappling with Racism Inside and Out

Thursday, Feb. 25, 4 p.m. on Zoom

Psychologist, educator, author, and former president of Spelman College Beverly Daniel Tatum talks about racism in the US as a smog that we all breathe in. It affects all of us, whether or not we are aware of it. Chances are that those who benefit from racism are unaware of the myriad ways those benefits flow, while those directly and negatively affected (Black, Indigenous, and People of Color) are likely very tuned in to racism. This program series is designed to help people who identify as white to become more aware of racism by exploring it through four widening and concentric lenses: the personal, the relational, the organizational, and the cultural. Readings and videos will support and inform reflection and discussion. Registration is required for this cycle by Feb. 19; please call 315-536-6114 or email info@pypl.org. Watch for future opportunities to participate if you miss this cycle. Presenter's information: Heather M. Cook is a student of power dynamics and systems of subjugation. Hosted by Penn Yan Public Library.

Feb. 26

Blessed Hope luncheon

LeTourneau Christian Center’s Blessed Hope February ladies luncheon will be held Friday, Feb. 26 at 11 am and will be held virtually. The speaker will be Cheri Taylor and she will speak on “The Freedom of Forgiveness.” The program link will be available on the LeTourneau Christian Center Facebook page or at LeTourneau Christian Center YouTube. LeTourneau Christian Center is located at 4950 County Road 11, Rushville.

Understanding Film with Mike Reiff: "Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon"

Friday, Feb. 26, 9 pm on Zoom

Penn Yan Public Library welcomes media critic and educator Mike Reiff to deconstruct the groundbreaking wuxia cinema film "Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon," directed by Ang Lee. The film will be available for loan through the library and on a variety of streaming platforms, including for free on IMDb.com. Note that the library is not hosting a viewing of the film, but rather a discussion about it; however, we encourage you to view it ahead of time if you wish! (Contact Alex at the library with questions about access.) Join us using this link: http://bit.ly/PYPLfilm. This session will be recorded for later viewing on YouTube if you can’t attend live.

Feb. 27

Resilient Penn Yan: Decoding the Weather Machine Discussion

3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 27 on Zoom

Penn Yan Public Library is a proud recipient of a programming stipend from Resilient Communities: Libraries Respond to Climate Change, which helps libraries engage their communities in programs and conversations on the climate crisis. Over the next year, PYPL will convene community members for virtual film screenings, discussions, and action opportunities; this month, we invite you to view and discuss Decoding the Weather Machine, a "Nova" documentary in which we “join scientists around the world on a quest to better understand the workings of the weather and climate machine we call Earth, and discover how we can be resilient—even thrive—in the face of enormous change.” Please call us at 315-536-6114 or email us at info@pypl.org for the link to the film, then join us for the discussion on the 20th at http://bit.ly/PYDecode. PYPL is supported in this effort by the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Yates County and the Citizens’ Climate Lobby. Resilient Communities: Libraries Respond to Climate Change is a pilot program of the American Library Association.

Feb. 27-28

Glass Collage

Saturday, Feb. 27, 2-6 p.m. and Sunday, Feb. 28, 1-3 p.m.

Crissy McGuinness Using bits and pieces of stained glass and other “found” objects, create a unique, multidimensional mosaic “painting”. $60 members, $72 not-yet-members. Contact: 315-536-8226 or go to www.artscenteryatescounty.org to register and pay online. If the workshop includes a Zoom meeting, you will be given the class information when you register.

March 1

In Our Own Voice Book Club (Ages 7-12)

Monday, March 1, 6:30 p.m.

Penn Yan Public Library is proud to announce a new book club for kids ages 7 to 12 years old. The first book we will be reading is “Ways to Make Sunshine” by Renee Watson. Join us for a Zoom discussion on Monday, March 1 at 6:30pm. Please email info@pypl.org to receive the Zoom invitation. The book is available on the free Libby app, or request a physical copy by calling the library at 315-536-6114 or online at starcat.stls.org.

About the book: Ryan is all about trying to see the best in people, to be a good daughter, a good sister, a good friend. But even if her life isn't everything she would wish for, when her big brother is infuriating, her parents don't quite understand, and the unexpected happens, she always finds a way forward, with grace and wit. And plenty of sunshine! Perfect for fans of Ramona Quimby and the first book in a new series by award-winning author Renee Watson.

March 2

Watercolor Painting On Tea Bags

Tuesdays: March 2, April 6, May 4 10 a.m. - noon via Zoom with Fran Bliek

What is it about a tea bag that compels an artist to want to use it as a media? Tea bags provide an interesting surface and texture. Just have fun with it! Come create a 5X7 watercolor painting using a tea bag on watercolor paper as your painting surface. Paintings can be abstract or representational. Create a piece of art that can framed or used as a special greeting card. $80 members, $96 not-yet-members. Contact: 315-536-8226 or go to www.artscenteryatescounty.org to register and pay online. If the workshop includes a Zoom meeting, you will be given the class information when you register.

March 8

In Our Own Voice Book Club (Ages 13+)

Monday, March 8, 6:30 p.m.

Penn Yan Public Library is proud to announce a new book club focused on young adult novels. The first book we will be reading is “The Hate U Give” by Angie Thomas. Please email info@pypl.org to receive the Zoom invitation for the Monday, March 8 at 6:30 p.m. discussion session. About the book: "Sixteen-year-old Starr Carter moves between two worlds: the poor neighborhood where she lives and the fancy suburban prep school she attends. The uneasy balance between these worlds is shattered when Starr witnesses the fatal shooting of her childhood best friend Khalil at the hands of a police officer. Khalil was unarmed. Soon afterward, his death is a national headline. Some are calling him a thug, maybe even a drug dealer and a gangbanger. Protesters are taking to the streets in Khalil’s name. Some cops and the local drug lord try to intimidate Starr and her family. What everyone wants to know is: what really went down that night? And the only person alive who can answer that is Starr. But what Starr does—or does not—say could upend her community. It could also endanger her life." Find the ebook on the free Libby app or request a copy online at starcat.stls.org, or by calling the library at 315-536-6114.

MARCH 11

Grappling with Racism Inside and Out

March 11, 4 p.m. on Zoom

March 12

Blessed Hope luncheon

LeTourneau Christian Center’s Blessed Hope March ladies luncheon will be held on Friday, March 12, 2021 at 11 am and will be held virtually. The speaker will be Joan Wood and she will speak on “The Power of Praise.” The program link will be available on the LeTourneau Christian Center Facebook page or at LeTourneau Christian Center YouTube. LeTourneau Christian Center is located at 4950 County Road 11, Rushville.

March 20

Dundee Rabies Clinic

This clinic will be held 9-10 a.m. March 20 at the Dundee Village Barns, 25 Spring St., Dundee. Price: Free. (Clinics are free but donations are appreciated.)

*Animals must be healthy and at least 3 months old.

*Pets must be on a leash or in a carrier, one pet per carrier.

*Please bring your animal's past rabies certificate, if any.

*Please fill out your rabies certificate information online prior to the clinic and bring two copies with you. Information: www.yatescounty.org/239/Rabies-Clinics. Call Yates County Public Health with any questions, 315-536-5160.

Genealogy Workshop

The Yates County History Center is offering a family research workshop online at 11 a.m Saturday, March 20. Yates County History Center Director Tricia Noel will lead “Intro to Genealogy” via Zoom. Participants will learn how to get started, basic resources, reading records, and how to organize what you find. Class fee is $25. Register by calling the Yates County History Center at 315-536-7318 or mail a check to YCHC, 107 Chapel St., Penn Yan, NY 14527. Zoom class invitation will be sent out after registering.

MARCH 25

Grappling with Racism Inside and Out

March 25, and April 8, 22 and 29, 4 p.m. on Zoom

