Keuka College teams with N.Y.’s No. 1 pharmacy school

Keuka partners with University at Buffalo School of Pharmacy & Pharmaceutical Sciences to fast-track pharmacy students

KEUKA PARK — Keuka College has joined forces with the pharmacy school ranked #1 in the state by U.S. News & World Report to form a new collaborative agreement providing students the opportunity to earn a doctor of pharmacy degree.

A memorandum of agreement has been formally signed by Keuka College Provost Dr. Bradley Fuster and Dr. James O’ Donnell, Dean of the University at Buffalo School of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences.

“This agreement combines the strengths of Keuka College’s Biology program and the University of Buffalo’s Pharmacy program to create exciting new educational opportunities for students in western New York,” said Fuster. “Being able to provide a fast track to UB’s renowned instruction – and, ultimately, to a pharmacological career – creates a unique, career-boosting opportunity for Keuka College biology majors.”

Under the 3+4 agreement, students will complete three years of undergraduate study in Keuka College’s biology degree, then apply to UB’s pharmacy program. Once accepted, students will have their first-year pharmacy courses applied toward completion of their bachelor’s degree in biology at Keuka College. Rather than taking four years to complete a bachelor’s degree and another four years to complete the doctor of pharmacy degree, students will complete both programs in seven years. The pharmacy program will guarantee spaces each year for qualified Keuka College students.

“The need for medical professionals is ever-growing, and these articulation agreements provide Keuka College students an expeditious path to help fill that need,” said Professor of Chemistry Dr. Michael Keck, interim chair of Keuka College’s Division of Natural Sciences and Mathematics. “Students interested in becoming pharmacists can get that personalized Keuka College experience for three years and, as long as they meet the academic criteria, they are essentially guaranteed a spot in a Pharm.D. program. Plus, this agreement knocks a year off the total time, which brings a significant financial benefit.”

Discussing the UB-Keuka College partnership, O’Donnell affirmed, “The University at Buffalo School of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences values our strong collaboration with Keuka College, and our agreement will further solidify this partnership. We look forward to having their best and brightest students as members of our Pharm.D. program.”

About the colleges

For over 130 years, the University at Buffalo School of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences has continually been a leader in the education of pharmacists and pharmaceutical scientists, renowned for innovation in clinical practice and research. The school is accredited by the American Council of Pharmaceutical Education (ACPE) and is the #1 ranked school of pharmacy in New York State and #14 in the United States by US News & World Report.

Keuka College is a liberal arts-based, private, four-year college that offers small classes augmented by its trademark Field Period® program – an annual, 140-hour internship. Graduates leave with significant, real-world experience because this immersion in experiential learning – the cornerstone of a Keuka College education and a philosophy praised by, among others, US News and World Report, The New York Times, Washington Monthly, and the Carnegie Foundation for the Advancement of Teaching.