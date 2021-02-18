POLICE REPORTS

Staff reports

Includes reports received from Yates County Sheriff’s Department, Penn Yan Police Department, and New York State Police. It should be noted that these reports merely indicate that someone has been charged with an offense, and the use of the term “arrest” does not always mean someone was put in jail. These reports do not indicate guilt.

Chastity R. Schorpp, 34, of Penn Yan, was charged Feb. 6 by Penn Yan Police with identity theft. She allegedly logged into another person’s bank account and stole a sum of money from them from Jan. 30 through Feb. 6. Schorpp was issued an appearance ticket for Penn Yan Village Court and released to answer later.

Linda S. Granger, 42, of Penn Yan, was arrested Feb. 6 by Penn Yan Police following a traffic stop. A license check showed hers to be suspended. She was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation and inadequate head lamps, and will answer later in village court.

Erich Lenchert, 41, of Main Street, Penn Yan, was arrested Feb. 7 by Penn Yan Police after a Superior Court warrant was issued by Yates County Court for violation of probation. He was held at the Yates County Jail to appear in the next session of County Court.

Edward F. Galvin III, 33, of West Lake Road, Penn Yan, was arrested Feb. 8 by Penn Yan Police following an investigation into a disorderly conduct complaint. During the investigation, Galvin fled on foot toward Main Street from East Elm Street. PYPD officers gave chase and Galvin was quickly apprehended on Main Street where he actively resisted arrest. Galvin was found to be in possession of multiple crack-cocaine pipes and other drug paraphernalia. Galvin was charged with second-degree obstructing governmental administration, resisting arrest, and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. In addition, Galvin was processed on an outstanding warrant out of Penn Yan Village Court for failure to appear. He was taken to the Yates County Jail for arraignment on the arrest warrant, and was issued appearance tickets for the new charges in village court.

Allen P. Derr, 55, of Penn Yan, was ticketed by Penn Yan Police for driving with a suspended registration Feb. 8. He was released with an appearance ticket for Penn Yan Village Court later.

Dale R. Eaves, 48, of Main Street, Penn Yan, was arrested Feb. 8 by Penn Yan Police after an investigation into numerous complaints made by Eaves. Police had responded eight times to complaints made by Eaves claiming occurring or pending emergency situations which were found to not actually happen. Eaves was taken to the PYPD where he was charged with 3rd third-degree falsely reporting an incident as a misdemeanor. Eaves was issued an appearance ticket and released to answer in village court later.

Penn Yan Police assisted a local man suffering from apparent drug use Tuesday, Feb. 9 after he walked into the PYPD wearing nothing but a towel. He had walked several blocks barefoot and was complaining that someone had put methamphetamine and a bomb inside of him. The man also complained that he was Covid positive and was not wearing a mask. The officers immediately realized the man was in crisis. They provided him with a mask and were able to get him some clothing and shoes to get warm. He was then taken to Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hospital for medical treatment. The incident remains under investigation, and possible charges are pending.

Robert J. Murk, 36, of Penn Yan, was arrested Feb. 10 by Penn Yan Police responding to a reported altercation at a residence. Investigation revealed that Murk had allegedly taken a pocket knife and threatened to cause physical harm to another person. Murk was taken into custody, charged with second-degree menacing and second-degree harassment, and was held at the Yates County Jail to await arraignment court.

Travis J. Miller, 32, of Penn Yan, was charged by Penn Yan Police for driving with a suspended license Feb. 10. He was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation and released with a ticket for village court.

Richard L. Putnam, 67, of Prattsburgh, was arrested Feb. 10 by New York State Troopers investigating a sexual offense against a child reported Dec. 7. He was charged with felony first-degree sexual abuse of a child under age 11, and endangering the welfare of a child. According to the State Police blotter, he was released with an appearance ticket for Prattsburgh Town Court.

Courtney M. Burd, 26, of Red Cedar Lane, Dundee, was arrested Feb. 12 by Yates County sheriff’s deputies after an investigation led to allegations that she, along with the previously arrested Nickolas Jayne, Alexander Bates, and Tiffany Giardina conspired to have a controlled substance smuggled into the Yates County Jail. Burd was charged with fourth-degree criminal sale of controlled substance, firth-degree criminal possession of controlled substance, first-degree promoting prison contraband, and fifth-degree conspiracy. She was arraigned in Yates County Centralized Arraignment Court, and was released until further proceedings.

Victoria L. Cappelluti, 31, of Urbana Road, Hammondsport was charged with driving with a suspended license Feb. 13 by Yates County sheriff’s deputies after being stopped for a disobeying a traffic control device. She was issued traffic tickets to answer in Jerusalem Town Court, and was turned over to a licensed driver.