Spring genealogy workshops slated

Staff reports

The Chronicle-Express

PENN YAN – The Yates County History Center is offering two family research workshops online during March and April.

• At 11 a.m. Saturday, March 20, Yates County History Center Director Tricia Noel will lead a workshop, “Intro to Genealogy,” via Zoom. Participants will learn how to get started, basic resources, reading records, and how to organize what you find.

• At 11 a.m. April 10, “Researching Your English Ancestors” will be taught by Tricia Noel in this Zoom class covering understanding records, resources available, and more.

Class fee is $25 each. Register by calling the Yates County History Center at 315-536-7318 or mail a check to YCHC, 107 Chapel St., Penn Yan, NY 14527. Zoom class invitation will be sent out after registering.