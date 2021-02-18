SUBSCRIBE NOW

Spring genealogy workshops slated

Staff reports
The Chronicle-Express

PENN YAN – The Yates County History Center is offering two family research workshops online during March and April.

• At 11 a.m. Saturday, March 20, Yates County History Center Director Tricia Noel will lead a workshop, “Intro to Genealogy,” via Zoom. Participants will learn how to get started, basic resources, reading records, and how to organize what you find.

• At 11 a.m. April 10, “Researching Your English Ancestors” will be taught by Tricia Noel in this Zoom class covering understanding records, resources available, and more.

Class fee is $25 each. Register by calling the Yates County History Center at 315-536-7318 or mail a check to YCHC, 107 Chapel St., Penn Yan, NY 14527. Zoom class invitation will be sent out after registering. 

The Yates County History Center’s Oliver House Museum and Underwood Museum at the corner of Main and Chapel Streets in Penn Yan.