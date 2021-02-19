Free mobility screening offered in Penn Yan, Geneva

Staff reports

The Chronicle-Express

PENN YAN -- Finger Lakes Health Rehabilitation Services will conduct a free monthly Community Mobility Screening Program on Thursday, Feb,y 18 in the rehabilitation department at Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hospital, 418 N. Main St., Penn Yan; and at Garnsey Outpatient Rehabilitation Center at Geneva General Hospital,196 North St., Geneva.

This program is open to all individuals over the age of 65.

The screening will measure participant’s scores on tests that predict their risk for falls, recognize strength deficits and balance issues as compared to peers.

The goal of Finger Lakes Health Rehabilitation Services is to maintain the independence of community dwelling older adults. This free screening will provide a report card to for seniors on their mobility as compared to their peers. The tests are evidence-based and can provide information on their risk for falls, strength deficits and balance concerns.

The free screening will take about 30 minutes to complete and will be offered the third Thursday of each month in the rehabilitation department at Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hospital and at Garnsey Outpatient Rehabilitation Center at Geneva General Hospital.

Spots are limited. Please call 315-531-2577 (Penn Yan) or 315-787-4570 (Geneva) to schedule your screening or register online at www.flhealth.org/events.