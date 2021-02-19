Pasta and Wine pairings planned for Seneca Lake Wine Trail

Staff reports

The Chronicle-Express

The Seneca Lake Wine Trail is hosting Pasta and Wine Friday, March 19. This self-guided tour will take attendees to six participating wineries, with each featuring a wine of their choice paired with a delicious, pasta-themed dish for event attendees to enjoy.

Featured recipes include beef and tortellini soup, horseradish and smoked bacon pasta, creamy Tuscan garlic tortellini soup, and arancini and fresh marinara. These mouthwatering dishes will be served with carefully selected wines, to showcase both the wine and the food. This is an opportunity to learn about the art of pairing wine and food.

The knowledgeable servers that staff member tasting rooms are eager to share their knowledge and to make wine approachable and fun.

“This event might look and feel quite different than event attendees are used to,” Executive Director Brittany Gibson adds, “but we promise that the core hasn’t changed – fantastic wine, delicious food, in a friendly, low-key setting. Our wineries have really gone the extra mile to be able to host an event of any kind and we hope visitors will make a weekend of it. Spend the day at the event wineries on Friday and use the rest of the weekend to visit the many other wineries along the Trail.”

The Seneca Lake Wine Trail remains safe, compliant, and open for business. The wineries comply with all protective measures related to COVID-19. Please respect their efforts and do the same -- wear your mask, practice social distance, only travel with people who are in your "COVID bubble,” and stay home if you are ill or not feeling well.

Tickets to Pasta and Wine are $160 and sold as tables of four. Tickets are on sale now on the Seneca Lake Wine Trail website: www.senecalakewine.com.