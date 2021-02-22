Sign up for Red Cross blood drives

Staff reports

The Chronicle-Express

Four American Red Cross blood drives will take place in Yates County during March.

“The urgent need for blood continues in these challenging times,” says Dianne Hansen, volunteer blood drive leader. Only three out of 100 people donate, and your donation can help up to three people. Donors of all blood types are urgently needed to maintain adequate blood supplies.

Blood drives follow the highest standards of safety and infection control. Donors are required to wear masks, and all staff and volunteers are masked and gloved.

March Red Cross Blood Drives are scheduled for:

Wednesday, March 17:

• Benton Fire House, 932 State Route 14A, Benton, 2-6:30 p.m.

• Himrod Fire House, 3530 Penn Yan-Himrod Road, Himrod, noon to 6:00 p.m.

Thursday, March 18:

• Branchport Fire Department, Route 54A, Branchport, 1:30-6:30 p.m.

Tuesday, March 23:

• Rushville United Methodist Church, 22 N. Main St., Rushville, 1-6:30 p.m.

Appointments are encouraged, but every attempt will be made to accommodate walk-in donors efficiently.

Make an appointment at RedCrossBlood.org, call 800-733-2767 or download the Red Cross Donor App which will provide you with a current donor card. Save up to 15 minutes at the drive by completing a Rapid Pass, online the day of the drive, which includes pre-donor reading and the health questionnaire. Go to RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or your Red Cross Donor App.