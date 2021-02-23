DEED TRANSFERS -- DECEMBER 2020

The Chronicle Express

Deed transfers recorded in the Yates County Clerk's Office in December 2020 include:

Barrington

Samuel M. Hoover to Samuel M. & Mabel F. Hoover, $0

Duffy-Durnin Karen to Tarek El-Gohary, $159,000

James & Carol Coles to Mark & Amy Mangicaro, $120,000

Alan Hoyt & Mary C. Morehouse to Barbara M. Crosby-Willis, $27,400

Mary C. & Lee Michael Morehouse to Barbara M. Crosby-Willis, $33,300

David R. & Maude E. Coleman to Geordie Stutzman & Emily Oster, 160,000

Ralph David Standish to Adam R., Jr. & Lydia H. Sauder, $159,106

710 East Lake Road, LLC to Jean G. Moe, $60,000

ROAT Investment Trust to 7 Bush Park Lane, LLC, $93,000

Bristol Consultants LLC to 7 Bush Park Lane, LLC $77,000

Benton

Jeffrey Wagar to Jeffrey & Karen Wager, $0

Feinberg Family Trust to Jason S. & Shayne Feinberg, $360,000

Lone Pine Estate LLC to Titus W. & Lois L. Zimmerman, $50,000

Lone Pine Farms LLC to Titus W. & Lois L. Zimmerman, $1,365,000 (Parcels in Torrey)

Nathan H. & Jennifer L. Horning to Town of Benton, $35,000

David F. & Elva B. Hoover to Timothy R. Hoover, $99,000 Mary Gale Sisson to Zachary D. & Mary Gale Sisson, $0

Ann R. Smith to Andrew P. & Tammy Smith, $124,000

Catherine A. Humphrey & Richard C. Truesdale to C'MON INN LLC, $0

Margaret Spofford & Malia Xavier to Frederick E. & Margaret S. Havens, $230,000

Lee H. Amidon & Sandra L. O'Neil to James R. Colizzi and Deborah Fleming, $200,000

Estate of Lois J. Christensen to Suzanne G. Falvey, $0

Italy

Leah C. Jarratt to Alycia Hise, $115,000

Scott Troth to Danielle April Troth, $0

Spike Horn Lodge LLC & Nathan B. Holden to Craig Paskovich, $350,000

Ronald Evancho & Michelle White to Ronald P. & Sharon L. Evancho, $0

Ronald Evancho & Michelle White to Michelle White, $0

Andrew & Adam Jacobs to Kaja L. Parker, $88,740

Jerusalem

The Upper New York Annual Conference of the United Methodist Church to Michael & Sharon Stefkovich, $18,500

Jill M. Szawara to Benjamin B. Lerman, $112,000

Robert B. & Gayle A.G. Stiles to Stiles Associates, LLC, $0

Stephanie Justine & Deborah J. Knupp to Chad C. & Corrie S. Carter, $350,000

David B. Becking (Trustee) to Mark F. & Mary T. White, $685,000

John V. & Michael R. Ross & Joseph S. & June S. Ross to James E. & Karen J. Smith & Matthew J. & Tonna Smith, $165,000

Curvin S. & Marlene B. Weaver to Jeremy M. Force, $180,000

Jeffrey D. & Brittany R. Blair to Chad J. Allison, $115,000

Jason & Leslie Elliott to Michael C. & Jacqueline G. Smith, $375,000

Virginia W. Yost to Jamie L. Sisson & Virginia S. Turner, $209,000

JPH Holdings, LLC to Therese E. Proud, $365,500

Chad J. Allison to Jean M. Johnson & Kimberly J. Carpenter & Jan L. Bestys, $180,000

Lenhart D. Saner & Deborah A. Koop to John A. Keidel, $95,000

Gerard J. Christian to Frances M. Christian, $0

Michael J. Benulis to Skyline Drive 4871/4873 LLC, $1

Maxine Kniffin to Steven L. Werner, $40,000

Paul Tyrrell & Kara Hinson to Paul N. Tyrrell, $70,000

Estate of Marion L. Tyler to Melvin M. & Esther S. Hoover, $260,000

Stephen M. & Theresa L. Pulos to Tonya R. & Kirby R. Smith, $142,000

Mark K. Howes to Mark & Karen Howes Irrevocable Trust, $0

Robert B. & Carol W. Worden to James & Kimberly Buckpitt, $640,000

Scott & Juliana Puras to Jacob J. & Elizabeth A. Boak, $420,000

Edwin & Joyce Lindskoog Irrevocable Trust to David C. & Cathleen M. Lindskoog, $180,000

Dawn & Daniel J. Morris to Whispering Pines Real Estate LLC, $103,000

Jill Szawara to Martin & Lynne Gochenaur, $70,000

Barbara C. Bailey to Barbara C. & Robert A. Bailey, $0

James K. Goebel & Rosemaria Visconti-Goebel to Scott A. & Pamela S. Mashewske, $51,000

Rodrigo & Barbara B. Alconero to Chrles P. Eveland, $89,900

Middlesex

Estate of Albert Allison to Estate of Lois Alexander & Virginia A. Ingling Revocable Living Trust, $0

Kathleen E. Higgins to Seana Brown, $125,000

Stephen & Linda Southard to Christopher & Kelly Crowley, $950,000

Neal P. & Kathleen S. Elli to Michel W. & Rachel Turner, $392,500

Loretta V. Henrie Estate to Louise M. Henrie & William R. Henrie & Douglas J. Henrie & Faye M. Henrie & Thomas J. Henrie & John B. Henrie & Robert P. Henrie & Janet C. Henrie, $0

Allan D. Green to Lydia Green, $0

Milo

Joseph Francis Lando to Joseph Francis Lando & Jane M. Albright, $0

Wiley Westerfield to Rae Lynn Westerfield, $65,000

Merl M. Kennerson to Merl M. Kennerson & Linsey M. Shepardson, $0

Mark A. Adams to Josef & Shari Brodmann, $3,000

Stanley A. & Jacqueline J. Olevnik to John A. Bernunzio, $299,999

John W. Skorusa & Amanda L. Pallar-Skorusa to Amanda L. Pallar-Skorusa, $0

Lester S. & Mary H. Martin to Trent M. Zeiset, $87,500

John B. Rossman to Paul R. Jr. & Candy D. Wilson, $165,000

Rita L. Scharman to Jon P. & Rebecca G. Conklin, $450,000

Jane H. & Leslie M. Porter to Jill & Anthony Walter Maiola, $750,000

James M. McMahon to Jennifer S. & Matthew E. Funderburk, $665,000

Charlotte J. Nicholson to David A. Hall, $149,000

Kristin A. Williams to Kenneth J. & Kelley A. Walker, $225,000

Judith A. Reilly to Jenny S. & Adam D. Schrager, $0

Richard Alan Cowell to Richard Alan & Linda L. Cowell, $0

Michael J. & Diane L. Benulis to East Lake Road 590 LLC, $1

Elise A. Rosenfeld to David D. Rosenfeld Revocable Trust, $0

Justin J. Scutt to David Miller & Timothy P. Hansen, $46,900

Teresa M. Smith to Toni E. Parsons, $160,000

Northeast Enterprises to LuAnn S. & Calvin Moore, $6,000

Rita L. Scharman to Richard J. & Bonnie B. Curbeau, $79,000

Teresa A. Vivier to Lance R. & Christine W. Yonge, $269,900

Christine T. Waddill, James H. & Paul H. Taylor to 603 East Lake LLC, $0

Anne J. Perry to John & Theresa A. Vivier, $375,000

Barbara Loucks to Clayton J. & Kendra L. Moore, $0

Mahlon J. Brechbill to Jesse A. Lapp, $135,000

Chad J. Allison to Thomas Simonsen, $129,900

Kris H. Schiek to Edwin Molina, $359,900

Chad J. Allison to Steve Trombley, $60,000

Curvin N. & Ella R. Sensenig to Lamar Z. & Annie R. Sensenig, $0

Potter

Lona Smith, Tarah Campbell, & Trina Semans to Lona Smith, Tarah Campbell, & Trina Semans, $0

Village of Rushville to James Liebel, $105,000

John E. & Julia H. Martin to Daniel K. & Marcille R. Martin, $775,000

Mark D. & Amy B. Sainsbury to Jacob G. Best & Kasadie L. Faulkner, $119,000

Starkey

Kathleen M. Cronin to Trevor Sutherland, $43,000

Lisa Marie Wood to Christopher A. Reed, $82,450

David G. Mashewske to Michele L. & Jack Aumick, $15,000

Carlton F. Gernold & Thomas R. Jr. & Suzanne M. Pratt to Nelson L. & Rhonda J. Faus, $0

Carlton F. Gernold to Thomas R. Jr. & Suzanne M. Pratt, $0

Mary L. Fowler Irrevocable Trust to Jamie Dunn, $115,000

Michael J. Brooks & Ivy F. Strickler to Mary Ann & Gerald Holcomb, $219,000

Joseph & Deborah DiMaulo to Mark & Mary Nielsen, $46,000

Patrick O. & Julia L. De la Fuente to Marvin H. & Sara A. Zimmerman, $510,000

Cornerstone 70239 Holdings LLC to Bradley Lawrence, $15,000

Thomas E. Simonsen to Walter H. Martin, $190,000

Alvin Zimmerman & Paul Jayne to Richard & Cheryl Siegfried, $90,000

Torrey

Lone Pine Farms LLC to Titus W. & Lois L. Zimmerman, $1,365,000 (Parcels in Benton)

Trudy J. Van Buskirk to Trudy J. Van Buskirk Trust, $1

Preston P. & JoHannah B. Reynolds to Korinna L. Anson, $130,000

Seneca Winterberger, LLC to Rachel Krajewski, $435,000

Mary F. Michalec Living Trust to Michalec Irrevocable Trust, $0

Virginia M. Abrunzo & Jennie C. Vegard to Megan Westervelt, $315,000