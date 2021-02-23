Morgan pleads guilty to felony 1st-degree robbery

John Christensen

The Chronicle-Express

The Rochester man will be sentenced to 12 years in prison and 5 years parole

Trevaughn L. Morgan, 29, of Rochester -- charged with first-degree burglary (a class B felony), first-degree robbery (a class B felony), fourth-degree conspiracy (a class E felony), and endangering the welfare of a child -- accepted a plea bargain Tuesday, Feb. 16 in Yates County Criminal Court. Appearing before Judge Jason L. Cook, Morgan pleaded to one count of first-degree robbery in full satisfaction of the indictment.

Morgan was arrested by the Penn Yan Police after an investigation into a home invasion robbery that occurred Oct. 13 in the village where he and his alleged accomplice, Rucianno O’Malley, drove from Rochester to a residence on Elm Street to rob the occupants of money and marijuana. While inside the residence, Morgan allegedly displayed a firearm and threatened to use it against the residents.

Morgan was taken into custody at his Rochester home by Penn Yan Police, who were assisted by agents of the United States Probation and Pretrial Services Office.

For his plea, Morgan was promised a sentence of 12 years in prison followed by five years parole. He also waived his right to appeal and admitted to being a second violent felony offender. He remains in the Yates County Jail without bail until sentencing April 13.

O’Malley previously rejected a plea offer, and pre-trail motions have begun with further hearings scheduled for April. He was released on $30,000 cash bail, $60,000 secured bond or $90,000 partially secured bond.