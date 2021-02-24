Staff reports

The Chronicle-Express

FLCC Prof. Paul Brock discusses 10 years of teaching the next generation of vineyardists, winemakers

HOPEWELL -- Paul Brock, professor of viticulture and wine technology at Finger Lakes Community College, will take a look back at 10 years of teaching during an online talk at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 24. The registration link is available at events.flcc.edu.

Brock will speak on "A Decade of Teaching, Growing, and Making Wine in the Finger Lakes." The event is part of the Muller Field Station Speaking of Nature Series.

"Our students' hands-on education is influenced by the weather the region experiences just as it impacts the grapes and wine produced that season. We learn something new each year, and each graduating class has their own unique knowledge to bring into the world," he said.

Brock is co-owner of Silver Thread Vineyard in Lodi, Seneca County, where he manages a small vineyard and makes about 3,000 cases of wine each year. He seeks to learn about and teach classical and cutting-edge techniques for use in small-scale winemaking and vineyard operations. His current interests include developing and practicing biointensive viticultural techniques to reduce synthetic pesticides while focusing on regenerating soil health.

"I will show pictures from and share reflections on a selection of vintages from the past decade. We will discuss some of the pressing lessons learned each year while exploring how these challenges might be indicative of climate change. Is the past decade a harbinger of the future?" Brock added. "I encourage everyone to open a bottle of their favorite Finger Lakes wine and join us for this discussion!"

FLCC offers a two-year degree and a one-year certificate in viticulture and wine technology. For more information, visit flcc.edu/viticulture or call the FLCC One Stop Center at 585-785-1000.