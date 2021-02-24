Sheriff warns of scam text messages

Staff reports

The Chronicle-Express

The Yates County Sheriff's Office has reports of persons receiving text messages purportedly from the New York State Department of Motor Vehicles. This scam phishing text message states that action is required to update contact information to fit "new regulations" and includes a link.

Investigators warn the public that this text message did not come from the DMV.

Sheriff Ron Spike advises anyone who gets a suspicious text asking for personal information to not respond; simply delete it.