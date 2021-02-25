POLICE REPORTS

Staff reports

Includes reports received from Yates County Sheriff’s Department, Penn Yan Police Department, and New York State Police. It should be noted that these reports merely indicate that someone has been charged with an offense, and the use of the term “arrest” does not always mean someone was put in jail. These reports do not indicate guilt.

DOUGLAS P. MEYERS, 33, of Hillcrest Drive, Dundee, was arrested Jan. 29 by Yates County Sheriff’s Office investigators on a Superior Court arrest warrant. He is charged with one count each of second-degree criminal sexual act (class D felony) and forcible touching (class A misdemeanor)stemming from an investigation and subsequent indictment by a grand jury that he allegedly subjected an underage female to sexual contact in 2017. Meyers was arraigned Feb. 2, and remanded to the Yates County Jail in lieu of bail.

ANDREW J. HOH, 32, of Dundee, was arrested Feb. 10 by Penn Yan Police arrested Andrew J. Hoh after a traffic stop. Showing signs of intoxication and failing field sobriety tests, he was taken into custody for a chemical test. While in custody, Hoh attempted numerous times to break the patrol car window while also threatening to kill an officer. Investigation showed he had a previous DWI conviction in Dec. 2011. Hoh was charged with felony DWI, running a red light, consumption of alcohol in a vehicle, refusal to submit to breath test, attempted fourth-degree criminal mischief, second-degree harassment, and other traffic violations. Hoh was arraigned at the Yates County Centralized Arraignment Court the following morning, and was released on his recognizance to appear in Penn Yan Village Court later.

JUSTIN S. MILLIGAN, 40, of Mertz Road, Middlesex, was arrested at 7:13 a.m. Feb. 11, by Yates County deputies responding to his home for a report of a physical domestic incident. Deputies spoke with the two victims who stated that Milligan entered a verbal and physical altercation with the victims, and damaged property inside the home. He was charged with fourth-degree criminal mischief and second-degree harassment, and was held at the Yates County Jail to await centralized Arraignment Court.

ARETINO L. BENNETT, 33, of Penn Yan, was ticketed Feb. 13 by Penn Yan Police for driving with a suspended license. He was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation and released with an appearance ticket for Penn Yan Village Court later.

MITCHELL R. MADDEN, 24, of Italy Turnpike, Branchport, was arrested at 1:30 a.m. Feb. 13 by Yates County deputies responding to a one-car rollover accident on Italy-Friend Road in Jerusalem. Madden was treated at the scene. A license check revealed his licesne to be suspended and he was in possession of suspected marijuana. Madden was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, unlawful possession of marijuana, moving from lane unsafely, and speed not reasonable or prudent. He released to a third party, and will answer in Jerusalem Town Court later.

Yates County deputies along with Dresden, Himrod Fire, and Penn Yan fire departments, Penn Yan Ambulance Corps, and Medic 55 responded to a personal injury accident at 7:01 a.m. Feb. 16 on Route 14 at Leach Road in the Town of Torrey involving a semi-truck and a pick-up truck. The driver of tractor trailer, MARTINEZ G. MOREL, 36, of Brooklyn, attempted to pass a pickup truck driven by JON RADCLIFF, 48, of Old State Rte. 14, Dundee, who was attempting to turn left onto Leach Road. Morel’s semi struck the pickup, and both vehicles ended up in the ditch on the west side of the road. Radcliff was taken by ambulance to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester. His passengers, PENELOPE S. JOHNSON, 48, of Dundee, and ROSELINE SHIRK, 18, of Dundee were taken to Geneva General Hospital. Morel was issued tickets for unsafe passing, operating out of class, operating a commercial vehicle without medical certificate and operating without a log book.

Yates County deputies along with Dresden Fire Department, Penn Yan Ambulance, and Medic 55 responded to a two-car personal injury accident at 6:43 a.m. Feb. 18 on Route 54 in the Town of Torrey. Both W. N. SHATTUCK, 69, of Bayard Street, Seneca Falls, and M. F. BALLESTEROS, 51, of Argyle Street, Geneva were westbound when Shattuck’s vehicle struck Ballesteros’s vehicle in the rear. Shattuck was issued a ticket for allegedly following too closely. Both drivers were taken by ambulance to Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hospital for treatment.