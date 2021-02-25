Staff reports

To submit upcoming events, email News@Chronicle-Express.com, fax 315-536-0682 or send information to P.O Box 200, Penn Yan, NY 14527.

FEB. 24

Storytime Wednesday

Feb. 24, 10 a.m.

A brand-new recorded storytime drops every Wednesday at 10 a.m. on Penn Yan Public Library’s Facebook and YouTube channels.

FEB. 25

Grappling with Racism Inside and Out

Thursday, Feb. 25, 4 p.m. on Zoom

Psychologist, educator, author, and former president of Spelman College Beverly Daniel Tatum talks about racism in the U.S. as a smog that we all breathe in. It affects all of us, whether or not we are aware of it. Chances are that those who benefit from racism are unaware of the myriad ways those benefits flow, while those directly and negatively affected (Black, Indigenous, and People of Color) are likely very tuned in to racism. This program series is designed to help people who identify as white to become more aware of racism by exploring it through four widening and concentric lenses: the personal, the relational, the organizational, and the cultural. Readings and videos will support and inform reflection and discussion. Registration was required for this cycle by Feb. 19; please call 315-536-6114 or email info@pypl.org. Watch for future opportunities to participate if you miss this cycle. Presenter's information: Heather M. Cook is a student of power dynamics and systems of subjugation. Hosted by Penn Yan Public Library.

FEB. 26

LeTourneau ladies luncheon

LeTourneau Christian Center’s Blessed Hope February ladies luncheon will be held Friday, Feb. 26 at 11 am and will be held virtually. The speaker will be Cheri Taylor and she will speak on “The Freedom of Forgiveness.” The program link will be available on the LeTourneau Christian Center Facebook page or at LeTourneau Christian Center YouTube. LeTourneau Christian Center is located at 4950 County Road 11, Rushville.

Understanding Film with Mike Reiff: "Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon"

Friday, Feb. 26, 9 p.m. on Zoom

Penn Yan Public Library welcomes media critic and educator Mike Reiff to deconstruct the groundbreaking wuxia cinema film "Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon," directed by Ang Lee. The film will be available for loan through the library and on a variety of streaming platforms, including for free on IMDb.com. Note that the library is not hosting a viewing of the film, but rather a discussion about it; however, we encourage you to view it ahead of time if you wish! (Contact Alex at the library with questions about access.) Join us using this link: http://bit.ly/PYPLfilm. This session will be recorded for later viewing on YouTube if you can’t attend live.

FEB. 27

Resilient Penn Yan: Decoding the Weather Machine Discussion

Saturday, Feb. 27 at 3 p.m. on Zoom

Penn Yan Public Library is a proud recipient of a programming stipend from Resilient Communities: Libraries Respond to Climate Change, which helps libraries engage their communities in programs and conversations on the climate crisis. Over the next year, PYPL will convene community members for virtual film screenings, discussions, and action opportunities; this month, we invite you to view and discuss "Decoding the Weather Machine," a Nova documentary in which we “join scientists around the world on a quest to better understand the workings of the weather and climate machine we call Earth, and discover how we can be resilient—even thrive—in the face of enormous change.” Please call us at 315-536-6114 or email us at info@pypl.org for the link to the film, then join us for the discussion at http://bit.ly/PYDecode. PYPL is supported in this effort by the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Yates County and the Citizens’ Climate Lobby. Resilient Communities: Libraries Respond to Climate Change is a pilot program of the American Library Association.

FEB. 27-28

Glass Collage

Saturday, Feb. 27, 2-6 p.m. and Sunday, Feb. 28, 1-3 p.m., Crissy McGuinness

Using bits and pieces of stained glass and other “found” objects, create a unique, multidimensional mosaic “painting”. $60 members, $72 not-yet-members. Contact: 315-536-8226 or go to www.artscenteryatescounty.org to register and pay online. If the workshop includes a Zoom meeting, you will be given the class information when you register.

MARCH 1

In Our Own Voice Book Club (Ages 7-12)

Monday, March 1, 6:30 p..m.

Penn Yan Public Library is proud to announce a new book club for kids ages 7 to 12 years old. The first book we will be reading is “Ways to Make Sunshine” by Renee Watson. Join us for a Zoom discussion on Monday, March 1 at 6:30 p.m. Please email info@pypl.org to receive the Zoom invitation. The book is available on the free Libby app, or request a physical copy by calling the library at 315-536-6114 or online at starcat.stls.org

About the book: Ryan is all about trying to see the best in people, to be a good daughter, a good sister, a good friend. But even if her life isn't everything she would wish for, when her big brother is infuriating, her parents don't quite understand, and the unexpected happens, she always finds a way forward, with grace and wit. And plenty of sunshine! Perfect for fans of Ramona Quimby and the first book in a new series by award-winning author Renee Watson.

MARCH 2

Watercolor Painting On Tea Bags

Tuesdays: March 2, April 6, May 4 10 a.m. - noon via ZOOM with Fran Bliek

What is it about a tea bag that compels an artist to want to use it as a media? Tea bags provide an interesting surface and texture. Just have fun with it! Come create a 5X7 watercolor painting using a tea bag on watercolor paper as your painting surface. Paintings can be abstract or representational. Create a piece of art that can framed or used as a special greeting card. $80 members, $96 not-yet-members. Contact: 315-536-8226 or go to www.artscenteryatescounty.org to register and pay online. If the workshop includes a Zoom meeting, you will be given the class information when you register.

MARCH 3

Celebrate Youth Art Month

Send us your 0-18 year old's art! We want to display it in the Hammondsport Library and on Facebook. Contact the library director, Sally Jacoby Murphy, if you have any questions. Phone: 607-569-2045 Email: murphys@stls.org.

MARCH 8

In Our Own Voice Book Club (Ages 13+)

Monday, March 8, 6:30 p.m.

Penn Yan Public Library is proud to announce a new book club focused on young adult novels. The first book we will be reading is “The Hate U Give” by Angie Thomas. Please email info@pypl.org to receive the Zoom invitation for the Monday, March 8 at 6:30 p.m. discussion session.

About the book: "Sixteen-year-old Starr Carter moves between two worlds: the poor neighborhood where she lives and the fancy suburban prep school she attends. The uneasy balance between these worlds is shattered when Starr witnesses the fatal shooting of her childhood best friend Khalil at the hands of a police officer. Khalil was unarmed. Soon afterward, his death is a national headline. Some are calling him a thug, maybe even a drug dealer and a gangbanger. Protesters are taking to the streets in Khalil’s name. Some cops and the local drug lord try to intimidate Starr and her family. What everyone wants to know is: what really went down that night? And the only person alive who can answer that is Starr. But what Starr does—or does not—say could upend her community. It could also endanger her life."

Find the ebook on the free Libby app or request a copy online at starcat.stls.org, or by calling the library at 315-536-6114.

Book club: Simon the Fiddler

The Hammondsport Book Club Meets on Zoom at 6:45 p.m. on Monday, March 8. Book discussion will be on "Simon the Fiddler" by Paulette Jiles. Books are available at the circulation desk. Call or email Sally Jacoby Murphy for an invitation to the Zoom meeting.

MARCH 11

Grappling with Racism Inside and Out

March 11, 4 p.m. on Zoom

MARCH 12

LeTourneau ladies luncheon

LeTourneau Christian Center’s Blessed Hope March ladies luncheon will be held on Friday, March 12, 2021 at 11 am and will be held virtually. The speaker will be Joan Wood and she will speak on “The Power of Praise.” The program link will be available on the LeTourneau Christian Center Facebook page or at LeTourneau Christian Center YouTube. LeTourneau Christian Center is located at 4950 County Road 11, Rushville.

Book Sale

The Book Sale Rooms on the lower level of the Hammondsport Library are open every Saturday from 10-2. Saturday, March 12, all nonfiction books will be two for $1. Use the lower entrance at the end of the driveway. Mask and social distancing are required.

De-Stress Kits

De-Stress Kits are available for pickup at the Hammondsport Library while they last. New kits come out twice a month. New ones will be available on March 12 and 26. Kits include instructions and materials for a craft. Ask at the front desk for the current kit.