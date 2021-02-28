Keuka College, Binghamton U. team up on fast-tracking pharmacy degrees

The Chronicle Express

KEUKA PARK — Students from Keuka College now have an easier path to become a pharmacist with the signing of an articulation (transfer) agreement with Binghamton University’s School of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences.

It’s the second such agreement for Keuka College, which earlier this month announced a similar program with the University at Buffalo School of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences.

The new agreement, commonly known as a 3+4 program, allows qualified students from Keuka College to transfer into Binghamton’s School of Pharmacy after three years of undergraduate work. Once their first year is completed at Binghamton, credits transfer back to Keuka College to complete the bachelor’s degree. Students then have only three years left of their PharmD program at Binghamton, earning their bachelor’s and PharmD degrees in only seven years, rather than eight.

“This agreement creates a tremendous opportunity for our Keuka College biology students,” said Keuka College Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Dr. Bradley Fuster. “Being able to get a head start on their PharmD while shaving a year from their studies provides educational, financial, and, ultimately career-launching advantages. And Binghamton University’s PharmD program is an excellent complement to Keuka College’s Biology program.”

In teaming up with Binghamton University, Keuka College joins forces with the state’s newest pharmacology program. Binghamton’s School of Pharmacy opened its doors to students in 2017 and will graduate its first class of PharmD students this May.

“As we continue to establish articulation agreements with schools across New York state, it underscores the value of the education we are providing to Doctor of Pharmacy students who transition here,” said Gloria Meredith, founding dean of the School of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences. “The highly qualified students from Keuka College who enroll in our program will add to the energy and excitement of our growing school where we will prepare them to contribute knowledge and skills to patients across the pharmacy discipline.”