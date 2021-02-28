United Way Fund Drive at 62%

The Chronicle Express

PENN YAN – At the United Way of Northern Yates County Board meeting Feb. 9, Executive Secretary Marilyn Smith reported that they were now at just 62% of their $35,000 fund drive goal.

The United Way of Northern Yates supports numerous programs in the Penn Yan area, including but not limited to the Keuka Food Pantry, the Yates Christmas Program, and Rainbow Junction Day Care.

"The United Way of Northern Yates has been a wonderful partner for us for many years," says Rainbow Junction Director Andrea Bunn-Weaver. They hope to use this year's grant to update the technology within the classrooms. Additional laptops and a small Roku/Smart TV would help the children in their learning experiences.

United Way Treasurer, J.D. Cook says he is especially grateful that the United Way is able to help support Safe Harbors for Domestic Violence Survivors.

"The work they do," says Cook, "is literally a matter of life and death many times."

If you wish to make a contribution to the Fund Drive, please send it to:

The United Way of Northern Yates County

P.O. Box 506

Penn Yan, NY 14527.

Other than the dues United Way of Northern Yates pays to the National United Way, all the money raised here stays in the Penn Yan area. If you would like to join the Board of Directors of the United Way of Northern Yates County, please call 315-536-2448.