Petitions for PYCSD Board of Ed. due April 19

PENN YAN – Four vacancies for the Penn Yan Central School District Board of Education are to be filled at the Annual Vote and Election of Board Members on May 18, 2021. There are three three-year terms available and one one-year unexpired term.

Petitions for nominating candidates for the Board of Education must be completed and filed with the District Clerk no later than Monday, April 19, 2021. Petition forms may be obtained Monday through Friday at the District Office, located at 1 School Drive, Penn Yan, between the hours of 7 a.m. and 4 p.m.

For further information, contact Katie Champlin, District Clerk, at 315-536-3371.