POLICE REPORTS

The Chronicle Express

Includes reports received from Yates County Sheriff’s Department, Penn Yan Police Department, and New York State Police. It should be noted that these reports merely indicate that someone has been charged with an offense, and the use of the term “arrest” does not always mean someone was put in jail. These reports do not indicate guilt.

TREVOR M. DOWNES, 40, of Penn Yan, was ticketed Feb. 17 by Penn Yan Police after a traffic stop for driving with a suspended registration and a suspended license. He was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation and suspended registration, and was released with appearance tickets for Penn Yan Village Court at a later date.

CRAIG S. HOMING, 65, of Dresden, was ticketed Feb. 19 by Penn Yan Police after a traffic stop for driving with a suspended license and registration. he was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicenced operation and driving with a suspended registration, and was released to appear in Penn Yan Village Court later.

ANDREW HOH, 32, of Penn Yan, was arrested Feb. 19 by Penn Yan Police on a bench warrant issued by Schuyler County for violation of probation. He was taken into custody and transported to Dundee where he was turned over to Schuyler County Deputies.

MALLORY L. MCKOWN, 31, of Court St., Penn Yan, was arrested Feb. 19 by Penn Yan Police on a criminal summons to Penn Yan Village Court for second-degree harassment. She allegedly subjected another person to unwanted physical contact during a domestic incident Jan. 25, and will appear later.

MARY BARGABOS, 57, of Perry Point Road, Penn Yan was arrested Feb. 20 by Penn Yan Police after officers came upon the scene of a property damage accident on Walnut St. where she had collided with a utility pole. Showing signs of intoxication while speaking with officers, she then failed field sobriety tests and was taken into custody for further testing. Bargabos was charged with common law DWI, moving from lane unsafely, and speed not reasonable or prudent, and was released to appear in Penn Yan Village Court later.

HEATHER ANN BEISHEIM, 25, of Viking Way, Brockport, was ticketed Feb. 20 by Penn Yan Police after being stopped for driving on a suspended registration. A license check showed hers to be suspended. Beisheim was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicenced operation, suspended registration, and driving without insurance. She was released with appearance tickets for village court later.

JOSHUA J. ROTH, 29, of Church Road, Rock Stream, was arrested Feb. 21 by Yates County Sheriff's Deputies after they attempted to stop a dirt bike on Pre-Emption Road in the Town of Starkey. Roth failed to comply with deputies' lights and siren, and the pursuit continued for approximately five miles, ultimately ending at the intersection of Rte. 226 and County Road 27 in Schuyler County. A DMV check revealed Roth's driving privileges were suspended. He was charged with 3rd degree aggravated unlicensed operation and multiple vehicle and traffic infractions, and was released with appearance tickets for Starkey Town Court later. Roth made arrangements for the dirt bike to be removed from the scene.

RICKIE C. PETERS, 32, of Sutton Road, Penn Yan, was arrested Feb. 21, 2021. Yates County deputies responded to a report of a domestic violence incident where he allegedly had interfered when another Town Of Jerusalem resident attempted to call police, subjecting that person to unwanted physical contact in front of two children under age 17, causing them to become upset. Peters was charged with second-degree harassment, fourth-degree criminal mischief, and two counts of endangering the welfare of child. he was held at the Yates County Jail to await Centralized Arraignment Court.

IAN T. RICKARD, 19, of Willow Street, Lockport, was arrested at 11:16 p.m. Feb. 21, by Yates County deputies after being stopped for an infraction. An odor of marijuana was detected and investigation found he was in possession of suspected marijuana. Rickard was charged with unlawful possession of marijuana and failure to stop at a stop sign, and was released with appearance tickets for Jerusalem Town Court.

TODD BECKER, 34, of Benham St., Penn Yan was arrested at 2:30 a.m. Feb. 22 by Penn Yan Police called to his residence for a report of a burglary in progress. While searching the apartment for any intruders, police found a small amount of marijuana on a table. Becker was charged with second-degree unlawful possession of marijuana, and was released with an appearance ticket for village court later.

RICKIE C. PETERS, 32, of Oakwood Estates, Dundee, was arrested Feb. 27 on a warrant issued by Jerusalem Town Court for allegedly violating an order of protection by contacting the protected party. He was charged with second-degree criminal contempt and held at the Yates County Jail and held for arraignment in Yates County CAP Court.

An ELIGIBLE YOUTHFUL OFFENDER was arrested at 3:51 a.m. Feb. 27 by Yates County Deputies after being stopped for an infraction in Benton. With slurred speech, bloodshot/ watery eyes, impaired motor coordination and an odor of alcohol, the youth was taken to the Yates County Jail for field sobriety tests and subsequently charged with DWI under 21 years, common law DWI, refusal of a breath test, and speeding. The youth was released with tickets to appear in Benton Town Court.

RICO D. JOHNSON, 52, of Niagara Falls, was arrested Feb. 27 by N.Y. State Troopers after being stopped for driving with a suspended license in Milo. He was charged with 2nd-degree aggravated unlicensed operation and circumventing an alcohol ignition interlock device order. He was released with appearance tickets for Milo Town Court.

CASI M. CHAMBERLAIN, 34, homeless, was arrested at midnight Feb.28 by Yates County Deputies responded to a Hollister Street, Dundee residence for a possible domestic incident. Following the investigation, Chamberlain was found with a crack cocaine smoking device. She was charged with criminally using drug paraphernalia, and was released with an appearance ticket for Starkey Town Court.