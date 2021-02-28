PYMS Drama's 'Once On This Island Jr.'

The Chronicle Express

PENN YAN – Penn Yan Middle School Drama Club students will retell the classic “Little Mermaid” fairy tale musically through their production of "Once on This Island, Jr." beginning March 5.

"Once on This Island, Jr." is an adaptation of Hans Christian Andersen's popular fairy tale “The Little Mermaid,” set in the Caribbean. The story follows Ti Moune, a peasant girl who rescues and falls in love with Daniel, a young man from a wealthy family. When Daniel is returned to his land, the gods who rule the island guide Ti Moune on a quest to test the strength of her love against the powerful forces of prejudice, hatred and death.

The PYMS Drama Club will present a streamed recording of the MTI Broadway Junior production on March 5 & 6 at 7 p.m. and March 7 at 2 p.m. Visit the PYCSD or PYMS websites to find the free ticket link to view this production. It is recommended that you acquire access to this link prior to the show date and time of the showing you would like to see. The link will allow you to view the performance on one device.

“This year has brought many changes into our lives and has taken many of the bright spots out of our school year,” said Director-Producer Rebekah Prine. “But thankfully the PYMS musical was able to continue to be a bright spot for our theatre students, their families and our community. We are grateful to both the PYCSD and PYMS administration, and PYCSD Board of Education for allowing the PYMS Drama Club to produce this year’s musical production of 'Once on this Island Jr.' while following social distancing, masking and sanitizing guidelines. We are also grateful for the kindness and hospitality of the Wellspring Fellowship for providing our club a place to rehearse and perform. And, finally, we are thrilled to offer our PYCSD family and local community free access to view the PYMS Drama Club’s production of 'Once on this Island, Jr.'”

The cast members include: 8th Graders: Irelynd Densmore (Ti Moune), Maihue Miranda-Wiltberger (Agwe-Goddess of Water), Jenna Reynolds (Erzulie-Goddess of Love), Aidan Dallos (Papa Ge-God of Death), Madisyn Richter (Mama Euralie), Logan Miller (Tonton Julian & Daniel’s Father), Leah Prather (Ensemble & Dance Captain) and Rebecca Hayes (Ensemble). 7th Graders: Ella Kinsey (Asaka-Mother Earth), Owen Droney (Daniel), Abigail Fischer (Ensemble & Gatekeeper) and Zoe Zeigler (Ensemble). 6th Graders: Nina Reid (Little Ti Moune), Zoee Comstock (Andrea), Cady Brady (Ensemble) and Addison Gillette (Ensemble).

The production team includes: Rebekah Prine (Director & Producer), Jessica Rhodes (Director & Music Director), Rhiannon LyonSmith (Assistant Director), Brady MacKerchar (Assistant Music Director), Shari Hassos (Choreographer), Makenna Hansen, (Stage Manager), Sara Lyon (Lighting Designer), Dean Knapton (Set Builder), Elizabeth DeMaria (Scenic Designer), Simon Gaston (Master Electrician), Herb Gaston (Videographer), and Frank Straub (Sound Designer).

"Once on this Island, Jr." is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI. 421 West 54th Street, New York, NY 10019 www.MTIShows.com.