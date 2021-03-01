New York COVID-19 cases holding steady

Mike Stucka

USA TODAY NETWORK

New York reported 52,195 new cases of coronavirus in the week ending Sunday, from 51,802 the week before of the virus that causes COVID-19.

New York ranked first among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY Network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the latest week the United States added 471,554 reported cases of coronavirus, a decrease of 3.7% from the week before. Across the country, 29 states had more cases in the latest week than they did in the week before.

Within New York, the worst weekly outbreaks on a per-person basis were in Bronx, Richmond and Queens counties. Adding the most new cases overall were Kings County, with 8,459 cases; Queens County, with 7,696 cases; and Bronx County, with 5,623. Weekly case counts rose in 29 counties from the previous week. The worst increases from the prior week's pace were in Nassau, Suffolk and Orange counties.

The share of New York test results that came back positive was 3.1% in the latest week, compared with 3.4% in the week before, a USA TODAY Network analysis of COVID Tracking Project data shows. In the latest week, 1,645,323 tests were administered; a week earlier, that figure was 1,424,640. Experts say it is important to look at the share of tests that come back positive, not just case counts, to get a better idea of whether the rate of new infections is changing or if differences in testing are playing a role.

The World Health Organization says places should be conducting enough tests to have fewer than 5% coming back positive. Places where the percentage is higher could struggle to complete contact tracing soon enough to prevent spread of the virus.

Across New York, cases fell in 32 counties, with the best declines in Queens, Bronx and New York counties.

In New York, 803 people were reported dead of COVID-19 in the week ending Sunday. In the week before that, 928 people were reported dead.

A total of 1,643,867 people in New York have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began, and 47,615 people have died from the disease, Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the United States 28,605,669 people have tested positive and 513,091 people have died.