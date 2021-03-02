JD Tette, Distinguished Youth of Yates County

John Christensen

The Chronicle-Express

James David Tette presented with Youth Bureau's first Distinguished Youth Award in 2021

PENN YAN – The first recipient of the Yates County Youth Board's Distinguished Youth Award in 2021 is James David "JD" Tette, who was recognized at the last meeting of the Yates County Legislature for his commitment and services to the community in 2020.

JD is a freshman at Penn Yan Academy, where he is a member of National Junior Honor Society, Masterminds Club and First and Second Team All-League Cross Country. He was the 2020 Section V, Class C Country Champion. For the last eight years, he has been an altar boy and usher at St. Michael's Church. He also runs all the audio/visual equipment for St. Michael's to broadcast their Masses for those unable to attend in person.

In 2020, JD conceived and led a service project, enlisting some of his peers and siblings to help beautify the grounds of St. Michael's School prior to school opening last fall. They cleaned all the equipment, painted the picnic tables and bike racks, and prepared the playing field for the incoming students. He is also a volunteer at the Keuka Comfort Care Home.

"The theme that is repeated in all the letters of recommendation for JD," said Amy Miller, Yates County Director of Social Services, "is that he is a positive role model and leader within our community, who continually demonstrates his character through his actions. Letters supporting JD spoke of his drive, perseverance, and dedication to his family, academics, church and community. JD is the type of person that the Youth Board looks for in a Distinguished Youth. We look forward to hearing about all he will accomplish as he moves into adulthood."

The Distinguished Youth Award was created by the Youth Board in 2011 to recognize youth who are positive role models, have performed outstanding service for their community, and/or have assumed extraordinary roles within their families.