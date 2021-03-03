UPCOMING EVENTS

Staff reports

MARCH 1-13

Take & Make: Hot Cocoa Stirrers

Available March 1 through March 13 at Penn Yan Public Library, 214 Main St., Penn Yan.

This is a fun edible craft for ages 5 and up, who will need some help from a grownup. Call the library at 315-536-6114 to request a “take and make” kit with instructions and all the supplies you will need. Available on a first-come, first-served basis, and available for pickup either inside the library or curbside.

MARCH 3

Storytime

Wednesday, March 3, 10 a.m.

A brand-new recorded storytime drops every Wednesday at 10 a.m. on Penn Yan Public Library’s Facebook and YouTube channels. Celebrate Youth Art Month. Send us your 0-18 year old's art! We want to display it in the Hammondsport Library and on Facebook. Contact the library director, Sally Jacoby Murphy, if you have any questions. Phone: 607-569-2045 Email: murphys@stls.org.

MARCH 4

Takeout Turkey or Pork Tenderloin Dinner

A takeout-only turkey or pork tenderloin dinner to benefit the Dundee Baptist Church will be held Thursday March 4, serving from 4:30 - 7 p.m. at The Classic Cafe on Main Street, Dundee. Dinners are $12, including turkey or pork tenderloin, stuffing, mashed potatoes, gravy, scalloped corn, vegetable, and pie, with free delivery within the village. Call 607-243-5111 or 315-317-5957 to reserve yours.

MARCH 8

In Our Own Voices Book Club (Ages 13+)

Monday, March 8, 6:30 p.m.

Penn Yan Public Library is proud to announce a new book club focused on young adult novels. The first book we will be reading is “The Hate U Give” by Angie Thomas. Please email info@pypl.org to receive the Zoom invitation for the discussion session at 6:30 p.m. Monday, March 8.

About the book: "Sixteen-year-old Starr Carter moves between two worlds: the poor neighborhood where she lives and the fancy suburban prep school she attends. The uneasy balance between these worlds is shattered when Starr witnesses the fatal shooting of her childhood best friend Khalil at the hands of a police officer. Khalil was unarmed. Soon afterward, his death is a national headline. Some are calling him a thug, maybe even a drug dealer and a gangbanger. Protesters are taking to the streets in Khalil’s name. Some cops and the local drug lord try to intimidate Starr and her family. What everyone wants to know is: what really went down that night? And the only person alive who can answer that is Starr. But what Starr does — or does not — say could upend her community. It could also endanger her life."

Find the ebook on the free Libby app or request a copy online at starcat.stls.org, or by calling the library at 315-536-6114.

Book club: Simon the Fiddler

The Hammondsport Book Club meets on Zoom at 6:45 p.m. Monday, March 8. Book discussion will be on "Simon the Fiddler" by Paulette Jiles. Books are available at the circulation desk. Call or email Sally Jacoby Murphy for an invitation to the Zoom meeting.

MARCH 10

Storytime Wednesday

March 10, 10 a.m.

A brand-new recorded storytime drops every Wednesday at 10 a.m. on Penn Yan Public Library’s Facebook and YouTube channels.

MARCH 11

Grappling with Racism Inside and Out

March 11, 4 p.m. on Zoom

Psychologist, educator, author, and former president of Spelman College Beverly Daniel Tatum talks about racism in the US as a smog that we all breathe in. It affects all of us, whether or not we are aware of it. Chances are that those who benefit from racism are unaware of the myriad ways those benefits flow, while those directly and negatively affected (Black, Indigenous, and People of Color) are likely very tuned in to racism. This program series is designed to help people who identify as white to become more aware of racism by exploring it through four widening and concentric lenses: the personal, the relational, the organizational, and the cultural. Readings and videos will support and inform reflection and discussion. Registration was required for this cycle by Feb. 19; please call 315-536-6114 or email info@pypl.org. Watch for future opportunities to participate if you miss this cycle. Presenter's information: Heather M. Cook is a student of power dynamics and systems of subjugation. Hosted by Penn Yan Public Library.

MARCH 12

Let’s Make: Fire Snakes

Friday, March 12, 10 a.m. at Penn Yan Public Library

Ever wanted to light a fire right in town? Here's your opportunity: we are making "fire snakes" and you are invited to watch and help out! What's a fire snake? It's a slow-motion chemical reaction involving fire and surprisingly common household ingredients. We'll be making our snakes outdoors (at Penn Yan Public Library, 214 Main St., Penn Yan); please dress for the weather! Best for ages 5 and up, with a caregiver.

Book Sale

The Book Sale Rooms on the lower level of the Hammondsport Library are open every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. On Saturday, March 12, all nonfiction books will be two for $1. Use the lower entrance at the end of the driveway. Mask and social distancing are required.

Blessed Hope Ladies Luncheon

LeTourneau Christian Center’s Blessed Hope March ladies luncheon will be held on Friday, March 12, 2021 at 11 a.m. and will be held virtually. The speaker will be Joan Wood and she will speak on “The Power of Praise.” The program link will be available on the LeTourneau Christian Center Facebook page or at LeTourneau Christian Center YouTube. LeTourneau Christian Center is located at 4950 County Road 11, Rushville.

De-Stress Kits

De-Stress Kits are available for pickup at the Hammondsport Library while they last. New kits come out twice a month. New ones will be available on March 12 and 26. Kits include instructions and materials for a craft. Ask at the front desk for the current kit.

MARCH 16

STeAM Engines: Homemade Plastic

Tuesday, March 16 at 3 p.m. on Zoom

STeAM Engines is a monthly virtual program where Penn Yan Public Library staff help you explore science at home! This month, we're making casein, a type of plastic. You will need milk, white vinegar, measuring cups and spoons, a microwave or stove and heat-resistant containers you can use with it, paper towels, and a spoon. If you want to decorate your plastic, you might want to also have glitter, cookie cutters, markers, or food coloring. Please mail info@pypl.org to register.

MARCH 17

Storytime

Wednesday, March 17, 10 a.m.

A brand-new recorded storytime drops every Wednesday at 10 a.m. on Penn Yan Public Library’s Facebook and YouTube channels. St. Patrick’s Story Visit the Hammondsport Library’s Facebook Live at noon March 17. Library Director Sally Jacoby Murphy will be reading a St. Patrick’s Day story. It will recorded and available to view later.

MARCH 20

Dundee Rabies Clinic

This clinic is going to be held 9-10 a.m. March 20 at the Dundee Village Barns, 25 Spring St., Dundee. Price: Free. (Clinics are free but donations are appreciated.)

--Animals must be healthy and at least 3 months old.

--Pets must be on a leash or in a carrier, one pet per carrier.

--Please bring your animal's past rabies certificate, if any.

--Please fill out your rabies certificate information online prior to the clinic and bring two copies with you.

Details: www.yatescounty.org/239/Rabies-Clinics. Call Yates County Public Health with any questions, 315-536-5160.

Genealogy Workshop

The Yates County History Center will offer a family research workshop online at 11 a.m Saturday, March 20. Yates County History Center Director Tricia Noel will lead “Intro to Genealogy” via Zoom. Participants will learn how to get started, basic resources, reading records, and how to organize what you find. Class fee is $25. Register by calling the Yates County History Center at 315-536-7318 or mail a check to YCHC, 107 Chapel St., Penn Yan, NY 14527. Zoom class invitation will be sent out after registering.

MARCH 20-28

StoryWalk on the Outlet Trail

Saturday, March 20 through Sunday, March 28, dawn to dusk

Bring the whole family out for a StoryWalk on the Keuka Outlet Trail. Beginning at the Cherry St. entrance of the trail just outside downtown Penn Yan, walk east to enjoy a picture book mounted on election-style signs. The trail is flat and wide, and please dress for the weather. Brought to you by Penn Yan Public Library in partnership with the Southern Tier Library System and the Friends of the Outlet.