Big honors for Seneca wineries

Staff reports

The Chronicle-Express

Seneca Lake Wine Trail wineries win eight Best in Class Awards at New York Wine Classic

The Seneca Lake Wine Trail raises a glass and offers congratulations to the eight member wineries who won "Best in Class" honors during the New York Wine Classic hosted by the New York Wine and Grape Foundation and judged by the Beverage Testing Institute.

Best in Class award winners from the Seneca Lake Wine Trail include:

• Best Cabernet Franc - Lamoreaux Landing Wine Cellars 2019 T23 Unoaked Cabernet Franc

• Best Ice Wine - Boundary Breaks 2019 Riesling Ice Wine

• Best Riesling (Dry) - Anthony Road Wine Company 2019 Dry Riesling

• Best Riesling (Medium Sweet) - Wagner Vineyards 2019 Riesling Select

• Best Riesling (Sweet) - Penguin Bay Winery 2019 Sweet Riesling

• Best Force Carbonation/Transfer Method - Stony Lonesome at Three Brothers Wineries and Estates 2019 Sec Chardonnay

• Best Pinot Gris - Hazlitt 1852 Vineyards 2019 Pinot Gris

• Best Red Blend (Vinifera & Non-Vinifera) - Atwater Wine Stone Bridge Red

Executive Director Brittany Gibson shares, “The Seneca Lake Wine Trail is a community of wineries who are dedicated to producing wines that are 'Grown Here. Made Here.' They grow grapes and make wine here for a reason – Seneca Lake is special. The wines they create speak to the uniqueness of the Seneca Lake AVA (American Viticultural Area) and its place as one of the premier cool climate wine regions in the world. As indicated by the number of top honors granted to Seneca Lake wineries at the New York Wine Classic, the Seneca Lake area is indeed best in class.”

For a complete list of Best in Class winners, visit: https://newyorkwines.org/industry/classic/new-york-wine-classic-2020.

The Governor's Cup and Winery of the Year will be announced March 15. The full list of competition results will be released after the Virtual Awards Ceremony March 18.