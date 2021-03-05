FLH announces nursing leadership updates

Staff reports

The Chronicle-Express

PENN YAN – Finger Lakes Health has announced updates to nursing leadership which have taken place over the past several months.

Jessica J. Coon, BSN, RN has been named Nurse Manger of Emergency Services. Coon has been with Finger Lakes Health for almost four years, starting as a staff nurse Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hospital in the Emergency Department. In 2019 she was promoted to Emergency Department Clinical Coordinator. Coon earned an Associate’s Degree in Nursing from Finger Lakes Community College and a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from SUNY Brockport. Coon lives in Penn Yan.

Katie DeMitry, BSN, RN has been named Nurse Manager of 2West and 3North at Geneva General Hospital. DeMitry began as a registered nurse at Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hospital in 2015. In 2017, she was named Nurse Manager at Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hospital where she oversaw the 1st Acute medical unit and was involved in developing the Swing Bed program. DeMitry earned an Associate’s Degree in Nursing from Finger Lakes Community College and a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from the University of Rochester. DeMitry lives in Middlesex.

Melissa Grummons BSN, RN has been named Director of Nursing and Patient Care at Geneva General Hospital. Grummons is responsible for overseeing medical surgical units, clinical leaders, and respiratory therapy. Grummons most recently served as Nurse Manager of 2West and 3North. She began at Finger Lakes Health in 1994, as a nutritional services aide and later in 2012 as a registered nurse. In 2014, Grummons was named Nurse Leader of 2West and was promoted in 2014 to Nurse Manager. Grummons earned a Bachelor’s Degree in business management from St. John Fisher College in 2008, an Associate’s Degree from Finger Lakes Health College of Nursing in 2012, and her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from SUNY Brockport in 2019. Grummons leads the recognition council of shared governance and coordinator the Daisy Award Program at FLH. Grummons lives in Geneva.

Edward F. Guzik, MSN-BA, BSN, RN has been named Director of Critical Care Services ED/ICU. He is responsible for overseeing operations for the Emergency Departments at Geneva General Hospital and Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hospital as well as the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at Geneva General Hospital. Guzik has over 20 years of professional experience in healthcare and most recently served as Director of Critical Care and Emergency Services at a healthcare network in New Hampshire. He earned his Master of Science in Nursing degree from Aspen University in Denver, Colorado, where he was a member of Delta Epsilon Tau International Honor Society, and his Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree from American International College, Springfield, Massachusetts. Guzik has moved locally from New Hampshire to join Finger Lakes Health’s leadership team.

Lisa Youngs, MSN, RN has been named Director of Nursing at Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hospital. Youngs oversees the in-patient 1st Acute medical surgical unit, including the swing bed program, and John D. Kelly outpatient behavioral health. Youngs joined Finger Lakes Health in September 2000. In 2004, she was appointed Nurse Manager of Inpatient Behavioral Health Services. Youngs earned a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Keuka College in 2004 and a Master’s Degree in Nursing Management Leadership from Western Governors University, Salt Lake City, Utah in 2020. Youngs lives in Penn Yan.