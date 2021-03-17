$500 Peace & Justice Award for graduating senior

Staff reports

The Chronicle-Express

Yates Progressives urge graduating seniors to apply

For the 14th year, the Yates Progressives is looking for an outstanding graduating student from Penn Yan Academy or Dundee Junior-Senior High School to receive the Barbara Coffman Peace and Justice Award and $500. As it's an award, not a scholarship, the winner does not need to be going on to college, but must have made a difference, perhaps in a special way during this pandemic time.

Past Award winners have been selected for lending an ear and a helping hand to fellow students facing problems; stopping acts of bullying; starting a gay-straight alliance club; tutoring immigrants; spearheading a program to distribute clothing to children in need; and creating artistic expressions of peace and justice in words, music or art. Applications are now available in the guidance offices of the two schools.

Along with completed applications, students must submit short essays telling their personal stories, with samples if appropriate. These are due at guidance counsellors’ offices no later than Monday, May 10, 2021.

Questions about the Award can go to Barbara Stewart at 315-536-8079 or BStew@Roadrunner.com. Stewart is secretary of the Yates Progressives. Other officers include Peter Gamba, chair; Lynn Overgaard, vice chair; and Jorgen Overgaard, treasurer. Barbara Coffman, for whom the Award is named, proposed the program as a demonstration of the mission of the organization.

The Progressives meet once a month for education, discussion and understanding of topics of public interest. Knowledgeable speakers and panels frequently headline meetings. These are always open to the general public.