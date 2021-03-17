COLLEGE NOTES

Staff reports

The Chronicle-Express

Dean's Lists

CANTON – REBECCA LEHMAN, of Stanley, has been selected for inclusion on St. Lawrence University's Dean's List for academic achievement during the Fall 2020 semester. Lehman is a member of the Class of 2022, majoring in biology, and attended Marcus Whitman High School.

To be eligible for the Dean's List, a student must have completed at least four courses and have an academic average of 3.6 based on a 4.0 scale for the semester.

STONY BROOK – DONALD MCMAHON, of Penn Yan, studying for a Bachelor of Engineering degree in Engineering Science as a member of the Honors College, has been named to the Dean’s List for the fall semester at Stony Brook University on Long Island.

BUFFALO – MADISON ALESSI, of Penn Yan, is one of more than 1,100 Canisius College students named to the fall 2020 Dean's List or Merit List. Alessi is a member of the Canisius Class of 2021 and pursuing a degree in Health and Wellness, which is housed in the School of Education & Human Sv.

Dean's List recognitions are awarded to those students who have attained a grade point average of at least 3.50 for the semester and have completed at least four courses of three credits or equivalent. Merit List recognitions are awarded to students who have attained a grade point average of at least 3.25 for the semester and have completed two courses of three credit hours or the equivalent.

MORRISVILLE – SUNY Morrisville recently announced those students named to the Dean's List for the Fall 2020 semester, including:

• BRENNAN DAILEY of Penn Yan, majoring in Agricultural Science

• JANET MARTENS of Penn Yan, majoring in Agricultural Business Development - BBA.

To be named to the Dean's List, a student must achieve a 3.0 to 3.99 grade-point average for the semester and complete 12 credit hours.